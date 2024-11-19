Nik Badminton, Renowned Futurist Speaker And Award-Winning Author, To Deliver Keynote Address At Optimove's 2025 Connect Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Badminton, known for challenging conventional thinking and helping leaders rethink future possibilities, will deliver talk on 'Facing Our Futures - Looking to 2035 and Beyond' at the on March 19-20 in London

LONDON, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renowned futurist speaker and award-winning author Nikolas Badminton is set to deliver the keynote address at Optimove's 2025 Premier user Conference, Optimove Connect . As one of the world's leading futurists and strategic advisors, Badminton will bring his deep expertise in future trends to top marketers during the conference on March 19-20 at Convene 133 Houndsditch in London.



In his keynote, "Facing Our Futures - Looking to 2035 and Beyond," Badminton will empower marketers with a futurist mindset and strategies that prepare them for incredible futures, empowering them to seize new opportunities and be ready for the unknown challenges ahead. He will discuss how embracing the latest social movements and technologies, such as GenAI, Spatial Computing, and gamification can transform marketers into "position-less" professionals, unlocking unparalleled personal and team potential.

"Having Nikolas Badminton, one of the world's leading futurists, as our keynote speaker at Connect is a privilege – and an opportunity any marketer should not miss," said Pini Yakuel, CEO at Optimove. "Nikolas' forward-thinking approach and deep understanding of future trends resonate strongly with our ability to enable the future of marketing now. His session will leave marketers with practical and invaluable insights to stay ahead of the curve."

"I am excited and honored to be part of a conference with leading marketing practitioners from across the globe," said Nikolas Badminton. "As I tap into 30+ years of experience and share insights and practical strategies, I look forward to learning from these global marketers on how they plan to build resilient, future-ready brands that thrive in the face of tomorrow's uncertainties."

The Connect Conference , hosted by Optimove annually, unites industry experts, professionals, and thought leaders to dive into the latest trends, best practices, and innovations in Customer-Led Marketing. With hundreds of global marketing leaders and practitioners, Connect offers an immersive experience packed with exclusive product announcements, in-depth sessions, and customer success stories. Attendees can expect hands-on insights, strategic guidance, and a look at the future of CRM and personalization from those leading the industry.

About Nikolas Badminton

Nikolas Badminton is a leading Chief Futurist, consultant, and advisor to top executives and government leaders. With over 450 organizations as clients, including NASA, Google, Disney, VERIZON and Procter & Gamble, Badminton brings a wealth of knowledge to the table. His bestselling book, Facing Our Futures: How Foresight, Futures Design, and Strategy Creates Prosperity and Growth, was selected as JP Morgan's "Next Gen Pick" for their 2023 Summer Reading List. His work has been featured by BBC, Fast Company, Forbes, and more. Badminton has served as a key advisor for Robert Downey Jr's series 'Age of AI' and is a frequent speaker and media orator.

About Optimove

Optimove is the first Customer-Led Marketing Platform. Its solutions ensure that marketing always starts with the customer instead of a campaign or product. Customer-led marketing has been proven to deliver brands an average increase of 33% in customer lifetime value.



Recognized as the Visionary Leader in Gartner's 2024 Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs, Optimove also continues as a global leader in journey orchestration in Gartner's companion Critical Capabilities report.



Being a visionary leader is a hallmark of Optimove. It was the first CRM Marketing Platform to natively embed AI with the ability to predict customer migrations between lifecycle stages in 2012. Today, its comprehensive AI-powered suite is at the leading edge of empowering marketers to optimize workflows from Insight to Creation and through Orchestration.



Optimove provides industry-specific and use-case solutions for leading consumer brands globally. For more information, go to Optimove.com

