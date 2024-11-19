Hirevue Appoints Smitha Venugopal As Chief Financial Officer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Smitha Venugopal Appointed to Lead HireVue's Strategy for the Next Stage of Growth

Salt Lake City, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HireVue , the pioneer and global leader in Human Potential Intelligence, today announced the appointment of Smitha Venugopal as the company's new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Smitha will oversee HireVue's financial operations, drive its strategic financial initiatives, and accelerate financial growth in her role.

“We are thrilled to welcome Smitha Venugopal as HireVue's new CFO,” said Jeremy Friedman, Chief Executive Officer of HireVue.“Smitha brings extensive financial expertise, having recently served as CFO at Escalent and overseeing 20+ acquisitions and revenue growth of nearly $2.5 billion as the VP of FP&A at Solera. Smitha's leadership will ensure that HireVue is well-positioned to deliver long-term value to our customers, employees, and investors."

Smitha brings over two decades of financial leadership experience, including executive roles at high-growth technology companies. With her strong track record of driving operational efficiencies and scaling businesses, she will play a pivotal role in advancing HireVue's vision of unlocking human potential through better hiring.

“Throughout my career, I've found my greatest success in roles where my strengths align with the company's goals, and I'm eager to help HireVue deliver that same skill-position alignment for the world's top organizations,” said Smitha.“HireVue is poised for continued growth with its market-leading AI solutions and a commitment to creating equitable hiring experiences. I look forward to working with the team to build on this momentum and deliver strong financial results.”

To learn more about HireVue and Human Potential Intelligence, visit here .

About HireVue

Human Potential Intelligence is the future of hiring – enabling organizations to elevate the hiring conversation from evaluating candidates' credentials to understanding what they are capable of. HireVue's deep expertise in science, AI and data, helps companies understand candidates' unique skills and potential to match them to jobs where they can excel today, while also suggesting their path to the future. Serving over 1,150 pioneering customers around the globe including over 60% of the Fortune 100, HireVue has hosted more than 70 million video interviews and 200 million chat-based candidate engagements.

