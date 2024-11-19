(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Scalable, easy to use, and instantly provisioned, the service requires no specialized skills, capital investments, or on-premises infrastructure.

Tustin, Calif., Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geyser Data, a leader in cloud-based data archiving and protection, announces the general availability of its Tape-as-a-Service (TaaS) offering following successful beta trials. Designed for businesses requiring large-scale data storage for compliance, disaster recovery, long-term data preservation, and AI-driven workloads, the service provides a cost-effective, enterprise-class cloud archive solution that eliminates the need for expensive hardware or specialized skills. With scalable, secure, and energy-efficient tape storage delivered through a subscription-based model, companies can easily archive, back up, and manage massive amounts of data without being hit with excessive egress and data retrieval fees from traditional cloud providers.

Jointly developed by Geyser Data and Spectra Logic, the TaaS solution seamlessly integrates Spectra's object-based disk and tape technology with Geyser's Cloud Tape Library software. This collaboration combines the reliability and sustainability of Spectra's proven platforms with Geyser's easy-to-consume, cloud-based approach, offering businesses a powerful, scalable data archiving solution with the simplicity of S3 APIs. First introduced in a joint announcement , the service allows companies to store and manage large volumes of data effortlessly without investing in or maintaining complex on-premises infrastructure.

"After extensive trials and invaluable feedback from our beta customers, we're thrilled to have active clients using our cloud archive solution and are rapidly expanding our customer base," said Nelson Nahum, CEO of Geyser Data. "New workloads like AI require cold data to be warmer. One of our customers' biggest challenges today is the unpredictable and skyrocketing costs tied to data retrieval and egress fees in other cloud environments. Our service provides a simple and transparent pricing model that eliminates these burdens while giving businesses the storage capacity they need without investing in new hardware."

Tape-as-a-Service meets a pressing need in the technology space for secure, cost-efficient, long-term data storage, particularly for companies managing vast amounts of data but unable to justify the growing operational costs of traditional cloud services. Their hidden fees often lead to unexpected expenses when businesses retrieve data for compliance, analysis, AI-model training, or regular access.

Mitch Seigle, chief marketing officer of Spectra Logic, commented : "Our partnership with Geyser Data will redefine how many businesses approach large-scale data storage. By integrating Spectra Logic's Tape Archive Platform-as-a-Service (TAPAS) with Geyser Data's robust cloud software management platform, we've developed a solution that drives significant cost savings while also addressing critical power consumption challenges faced by data-intensive technologies such as AI and machine learning. As organizations grapple with the demands of rapidly expanding data volumes, tape storage provides unmatched security, longevity, sustainability, and operational efficiency-making it a pivotal element in modern data infrastructure strategies."

Key Features of Geyser Data Tape-as-a-Service:



No Egress or Retrieval Fees : Avoid the unpredictable costs of retrieving or accessing archived data, a common pain point for businesses using traditional cloud providers.

No Hardware Required : Archive and store vast amounts of data without investing in additional hardware or maintenance.

Security: Dedicated tapes per customer with air-gapped isolation provide maximum protection against cyberattacks.

Integration with AWS S3: Readily copy data from tapes to AWS S3 for running analytics and AI workloads.

Energy Efficiency : Enjoy energy-efficient data storage, addressing the power consumption challenges of data-heavy technologies. Scalable Storage : Easily expand storage capacity as data grows, without hardware-based limitations or upfront investments.

Geyser Data invites businesses to sign up for a free TaaS trial and experience the ease and cost savings of its new cloud archive solution. By visiting , companies can explore how the platform simplifies data archiving and eliminates common financial and operational barriers.

About Geyser Data

Geyser Data is a leading data archiving and protection solutions provider specializing in secure, scalable, and cost-effective Tape-as-a-Service (TaaS) offerings for B2B clients worldwide. Designed for businesses that need to archive large volumes of cold data without the costs and complexities of managing hardware or relying on traditional cloud service, Geyser Data's TaaS model offers a flexible, cloud-connected solution with no retrieval fees or hidden costs. Geyser empowers organizations to store and access their data effortlessly, focusing on affordability, simplicity, and security that lets businesses focus on growth instead of data management challenges. For more information, visit .

All trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

