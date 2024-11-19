2024 Biotech Breakthrough Awards Program Celebrates Groundbreaking Biotechnology Innovators Around The World

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prestigious Annual Awards Program Recognizes Standout Innovation in the Global Life Sciences and Biotechnology Industries
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioTech Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout life sciences and biotechnology companies, products and services around the globe, today announced the results of its 4th annual BioTech Breakthrough Awards program.
Advanced technology is reshaping industries around the globe, delivering transformative breakthroughs at an unprecedented pace. In biotechnology, this innovation is particularly profound as leading companies push the boundaries of science to manage and cure disease, improve quality of life, address global challenges like energy, and ultimately save lives.
Biotech's prominence has been recently focused on macro trends such as the use of next-generation computing technology like AI, the advancement of cell and gene therapies, and environmental biotechnology that pushes the boundaries of agriculture.
The mission of the annual BioTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the world's top companies, solutions and products in the life sciences and biotechnology markets today. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 14 different countries throughout the world, serving as a global recognition platform that encourages bold ideas and solutions that will shape the future of biotechnology.
“45 percent of the world's disease burden has the potential to be addressed through biological-related advancements. These advances in biological sciences, combined with the accelerating development of computing, data processing and AI, have brought about incredible innovations such as CRISPR, precision medicine and technology that is turning the tide in the battle against diseases like cancer,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, BioTech Breakthrough.“We're absolutely astounded by the innovative biotechnology solutions and services that make up this year's outstanding winners' circle. Their solutions and services represent the best and brightest biotechnology innovators around the world and we are thrilled to recognize them as our 2024 BioTech Breakthrough Award winners.”
The 2024 BioTech Breakthrough Award winners include:
BioPharma
Monoclonal Antibody Solution of the Year: PanFlu, Leyden Labs
Overall BioPharma Company of the Year: Rocket Pharmaceuticals
Overall BioPharma Innovation of the Year: VOQUEZNA, Phathom Pharmaceuticals
Overall BioPharma Solution of the Year: Waters Corporation's GTxResolveTM Premier SEC Columns
Overall BioPharma StartUp of the Year: OrsoBio
Vaccine Innovation of the Year: Pacific Genetech
Contract Research and Development Innovation Award: Boston Institute of Biotechnology
Biomanufacturing Innovation of the Year: Prolific Machines
Genomics & CGT
DNA Synthesis Technology of the Year: ENFINIA® DNA, Elegen Corp
CGT Innovation Award: Ori Biotech
Proteomics
Proteomics Solution of the Year: MicroscoopTM, Syncell
Therapeutics
Neuroscience Therapeutics Company of the Year: Emalex Bioscience
Regenerative Therapeutics Company of the Year: Aurion Biotech
Infectious Disease Innovation of the Year: Clarametyx Biosciences
Specialized BioTherapeutics Company of the Year: Lisata Therapeutics
Therapeutics Innovation of the Year: Siren Biotechnology
Diagnostics
Clinical Diagnostics Solution of the Year: Amprion
Diagnostics Innovation of the Year: AiSight, PathAI
Molecular Diagnostics Solution of the Year: Caris Assure, Caris Life Sciences®
Cell Biology
Cell Sorting Product of the Year: Enrich TROVO
Immunology
Cancer Immunology Solution of the Year: BostonGene
Immunology Innovation of the Year: Immunai
Data & Analytics
Analytics Solution of the Year: Veeva Compass, Veeva Systems
QC Data Management Solution of the Year: Trinity AI, Trinity Life Sciences
Medical Technology
Overall MedTech Company of the Year: LinusBio
BioIndustrial
BioIndustrial Innovation of the Year: VectorBuilder
BioInformatics & Biomarkers
BioInformatics Solution of the Year: DNAnexus
Artificial Intelligence
BioTech AI Company of the Year: BPGbio
BioTech AI Innovation of the Year: AutoIND, Weave
BioTech AI Solution of the Year: PTC Therapeutics
Industry Leadership
BioTechnology Innovator of the Year: Steve Chapman, Natera
Lifescience Manufacturing Solution of the Year: Daisy Petal, Sunflower Therapeutics
Overall BioTech Company of the Year: Cytek Biosciences
Overall BioTech Solution of the Year: SCIEX
