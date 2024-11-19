2024 Biotech Breakthrough Awards Program Celebrates Groundbreaking Biotechnology Innovators Around The World

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prestigious Annual Awards Program Recognizes Standout Innovation in the Global Life Sciences and Biotechnology Industries

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioTech Breakthrough , a leading independent intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout life sciences and biotechnology companies, products and services around the globe, today announced the results of its 4th annual BioTech Breakthrough Awards program.

Advanced is reshaping industries around the globe, delivering transformative breakthroughs at an unprecedented pace. In biotechnology, this innovation is particularly profound as leading companies push the boundaries of science to manage and cure disease, improve quality of life, address global challenges like energy, and ultimately save lives.

Biotech's prominence has been recently focused on macro trends such as the use of next-generation computing technology like AI, the advancement of cell and gene therapies, and environmental biotechnology that pushes the boundaries of agriculture.

The mission of the annual BioTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the world's top companies, solutions and products in the life sciences and biotechnology markets today. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 14 different countries throughout the world, serving as a global recognition platform that encourages bold ideas and solutions that will shape the future of biotechnology.

“45 percent of the world's disease burden has the potential to be addressed through biological-related advancements. These advances in biological sciences, combined with the accelerating development of computing, data processing and AI, have brought about incredible innovations such as CRISPR, precision medicine and technology that is turning the tide in the battle against diseases like cancer,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, BioTech Breakthrough.“We're absolutely astounded by the innovative biotechnology solutions and services that make up this year's outstanding winners' circle. Their solutions and services represent the best and brightest biotechnology innovators around the world and we are thrilled to recognize them as our 2024 BioTech Breakthrough Award winners.”

The 2024 BioTech Breakthrough Award winners include:

BioPharma

Monoclonal Antibody Solution of the Year: PanFlu, Leyden Labs

Overall BioPharma Company of the Year: Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Overall BioPharma Innovation of the Year: VOQUEZNA, Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Overall BioPharma Solution of the Year: Waters Corporation's GTxResolveTM Premier SEC Columns

Overall BioPharma StartUp of the Year: OrsoBio

Vaccine Innovation of the Year: Pacific Genetech

Contract Research and Development Innovation Award: Boston Institute of Biotechnology

Biomanufacturing Innovation of the Year: Prolific Machines

Genomics & CGT

DNA Synthesis Technology of the Year: ENFINIA® DNA, Elegen Corp

CGT Innovation Award: Ori Biotech

Proteomics

Proteomics Solution of the Year: MicroscoopTM, Syncell

Therapeutics

Neuroscience Therapeutics Company of the Year: Emalex Bioscience

Regenerative Therapeutics Company of the Year: Aurion Biotech

Infectious Disease Innovation of the Year: Clarametyx Biosciences

Specialized BioTherapeutics Company of the Year: Lisata Therapeutics

Therapeutics Innovation of the Year: Siren Biotechnology

Diagnostics

Clinical Diagnostics Solution of the Year: Amprion

Diagnostics Innovation of the Year: AiSight, PathAI

Molecular Diagnostics Solution of the Year: Caris Assure, Caris Life Sciences®

Cell Biology

Cell Sorting Product of the Year: Enrich TROVO

Immunology

Cancer Immunology Solution of the Year: BostonGene

Immunology Innovation of the Year: Immunai

Data & Analytics

Analytics Solution of the Year: Veeva Compass, Veeva Systems

QC Data Management Solution of the Year: Trinity AI, Trinity Life Sciences

Medical Technology

Overall MedTech Company of the Year: LinusBio

BioIndustrial

BioIndustrial Innovation of the Year: VectorBuilder

BioInformatics & Biomarkers

BioInformatics Solution of the Year: DNAnexus

Artificial Intelligence

BioTech AI Company of the Year: BPGbio

BioTech AI Innovation of the Year: AutoIND, Weave

BioTech AI Solution of the Year: PTC Therapeutics

Industry Leadership

BioTechnology Innovator of the Year: Steve Chapman, Natera

Lifescience Manufacturing Solution of the Year: Daisy Petal, Sunflower Therapeutics

Overall BioTech Company of the Year: Cytek Biosciences

Overall BioTech Solution of the Year: SCIEX

About BioTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the BioTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in life science and biotechnology solutions, services and companies. The BioTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of biotechnology companies and products in categories including BioPharma, Genomics, Therapeutics, Immunology, Food Science and BioAgriculture, and more. For more information visit BioTechBreakthroughAwards.com

