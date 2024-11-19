Mindera Health Partners With National Psoriasis Foundation To Advance Precision Medicine In Psoriasis Treatment

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mindera and National Psoriasis Foundation partner to improve psoriasis patient outcomes and raise awareness of precision medicine.

Vista, CA, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mindera Health, a leader in precision for dermatological conditions, today announced a strategic partnership with the National Psoriasis Foundation (NPF), the largest patient advocacy organization dedicated to serving those with psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis.

Mindera Health's Mind.PxTM, the first and only predictive test of its kind, uses advanced gene expression analysis to help dermatologists determine the most effective biologic class for the treatment of individual psoriasis patients. By partnering with the NPF, Mindera Health aims to drive awareness of personalized medicine and accelerate the adoption of this innovative technology to improve patient outcomes nationwide.

"Our partnership with the National Psoriasis Foundation represents a pivotal moment in psoriasis care," said Ron Rocca CEO of Mindera Health. "Precision medicine is the future. Mindera Health is excited to be the first to bring precision medicine to psoriasis patients. We are aligned with the National Psoriasis Foundation's goal to improve patient care and look forward to working with the NPF.”

NPF helps more than 4 million people annually with resources, tools, and information that allows for better decisions for the care and management of psoriatic disease. While psoriasis and PsA are complicated diseases with serious consequences, NPF does a remarkable job of simplifying the patient's journey with programs like the NPF Care Path. Together, Mindera Health and NPF can continue to help patients, and their doctors make more efficient and accurate treatment decisions.

About Mindera Health

Mindera Health is a private San Diego-area company developing and commercializing next-generation medical technology to enable a new era of skin analytics at the molecular level. Using a proprietary dermal biomarker patch, next-generation sequencing, and machine learning, Mindera Health technology generates clinically validated data to reduce healthcare system costs and improve patient outcomes. Mindera Health is a CLIA- and CAP-certified laboratory and has received ISO 13485:2016 certification. Find out more at

About

Mind.Px is a predictive test that uses a dermal biomarker patch that allows for rapid and painless extraction of mRNA from skin, followed by transcriptomic analysis and machine learning-derived classifiers to provide actionable results for clinicians with >91 percent positive predictive value[i]. By matching the patient to the right drug class before treatment begins, a recent study used a budget impact model to predict the potential costs savings associated with Mind.Px and returned annually. [ii].

About the National Psoriasis Foundation

The National Psoriasis Foundation has served the community of people impacted by psoriatic disease since 1967 with patient support, advocacy, research, and education. The mission of NPF is to drive efforts to cure psoriatic disease and improve the lives of more than 8 million individuals in the United States affected by this chronic immune-mediated disease. Learn more at

