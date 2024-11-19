International Money Express, Inc. To Host Investor Day February 26, 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI) (“Intermex” or the“Company”), a leading, omnichannel money remittance services company, will host an Investor Day at the Westin New York at Times Square in New York City on the afternoon of Wednesday, February 26, 2025. Management will provide an update on the strategic direction of the Company, with insights into specific business areas and opportunities. Additional details will be provided upon registration.

The in-person meeting will be open to institutional investors and research analysts. A livestream of the event and supporting materials will be made available for online participants. To register for the in-person event, contact Laurie Berman of PondelWilkinson at ... or 310-279-5980. Please register before February 7, 2025 to ensure space.

About International Money Express, Inc.

Founded in 1994, Intermex applies proprietary technology enabling consumers to send money from the United States, Canada, Spain, Italy, the United Kingdom and Germany to more than 60 countries. The Company provides the digital movement of money through the Company's website and mobile app, as well as through its network of agent retailers in the United States, Canada, Spain, Italy, the United Kingdom and Germany, and its Company-operated stores. Transactions are fulfilled and paid through thousands of retail locations and banks around the world. Intermex is headquartered in Miami, Florida, with international offices in Puebla, Mexico, Guatemala City, Guatemala, London, England, and Madrid, Spain. For more information about Intermex, please visit .

Investor Relations:

Alex Sadowski

Investor Relations Coordinator

...

tel. 305-671-8000

Laurie Berman/Roger Pondel

PondelWilkinson Inc.

310-279-5980

...

...



