Trace One Unveils Trace One Devex PLM 2025 With Enhanced Functionality And Strategic Partnerships

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trace One, a leading global provider of product lifecycle management (PLM) and compliance solutions, is pleased to announce the release of Trace One Devex PLM 2025. Designed to accelerate time-to-market and enhance collaboration across chains, this release offers advanced analytics, mobile accessibility, AI-backed features, and new integrations, including an industry-first partnership with Covalo, a leading ingredient database for CPG brands, streamlining product development for cosmetics and personal care brands.

The 2025 update comes with numerous enhancements tailored to meet evolving customer needs in cosmetics, consumer packaged goods (CPG), and grocery retail sectors. Companies now benefit from smarter product development tools, streamlined supplier collaboration, and built-in regulatory compliance functionalities for markets including the US, China, and Europe.

“Trace One Devex PLM 2025 represents a significant leap forward, empowering product teams to optimize their portfolios and stay ahead of the competition,” said Chief Product Officer Antoine Daviet.“The new tools, integrations and AI-powered features empower users to easily manage formulations, approvals and compliance, while ensuring flexibility through mobile access.”

Key Features of Trace One Devex PLM 2025 Include:



Trace One Analytics: Pre-configured dashboards for portfolio optimization and capacity planning, helping project managers proactively address risks and bottlenecks.

Mobile Support: A new web-based mobile application allows users to approve projects, specifications, and materials on the go, ensuring business continuity.

Covalo Ingredients Database Integration: Streamlined access to over 80,000 ingredients, supporting innovative product development by connecting users to suppliers across 145 countries.

Artwork Proofing Tool: Enhanced comparison, annotation, and approval tools for product packaging artwork, ensuring compliance with diverse regulatory standards.

Docusign Integration: Secure electronic signature functionality embedded within the supplier relationship management portal, reducing document turnaround times and improving traceability. AI Data Extractor: Recognize and extract necessary data from product specifications in PDF format to boost efficiency and reduce manual data entering.

This update reflects Trace One's commitment to innovation and operational excellence. With mobile access and improved UX features, teams can now work more flexibly and efficiently. The formulation suite tools are designed to empower product developers with greater precision, and the Nutri-Score updates align with the latest industry guidelines, supporting transparent labeling practices.

About Trace One:

Trace One is a global leader in PLM and compliance solutions within the process manufacturing and retail CPG space. With more than 30 years of industry expertise, Trace One delivers innovative and scalable solutions that support the entire product manufacturing lifecycle and equip its customers to thrive in new markets. Serving more than 9,000 brand owners worldwide, Trace One is committed to delivering the best in every aspect of business.

For more information, visit .

