Digitalist Group Plc Oy - Managers' Transactions


11/19/2024 8:17:14 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Digitalist Group Plc Oy - Managers' Transactions


Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Wilhelm Rosenlew

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Digitalist Group Plc Oy

LEI: 743700AL68PUX6JMS644


Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 84921/5/4


Transaction date: 2024-11-12

Venue: nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008007 6 / 7Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL


Transaction details

(1): Volume: 440000 Unit price: 0.0182 EUR

(2): Volume: 40000 Unit price: 0.0186 EUR

(3): Volume: 40000 Unit price: 0.0182 EUR


Aggregated transactions

(3): Volume: 520000 Volume weighted average price: 0.01823 EUR


Additional information:

Digitalist Group Plc

CEO Magnus Leijonborg, tel. +46 76 315 8422, ...

Chairman of the Board Esa Matikainen, tel. +358 40 506 0080, ...


Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Major media



