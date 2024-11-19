Digitalist Group Plc Oy - Managers' Transactions
Date
11/19/2024 8:17:14 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Digitalist Group Plc Oy - Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Wilhelm Rosenlew
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Digitalist Group Plc Oy
LEI: 743700AL68PUX6JMS644
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 84921/5/4
Transaction date: 2024-11-12
Venue: nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008007 6 / 7Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 440000 Unit price: 0.0182 EUR
(2): Volume: 40000 Unit price: 0.0186 EUR
(3): Volume: 40000 Unit price: 0.0182 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(3): Volume: 520000 Volume weighted average price: 0.01823 EUR
Additional information:
Digitalist Group Plc
CEO Magnus Leijonborg, tel. +46 76 315 8422, ...
Chairman of the Board Esa Matikainen, tel. +358 40 506 0080, ...
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Major media
MENAFN19112024004107003653ID1108901724
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.