Enrich TROVO Recognized With Biotech Breakthrough’S “Cell Sorting Product Of The Year”

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioTech Breakthrough , a leading independent intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout life sciences and biotechnology companies, products and services around the globe, today announced that Enrich Biosystems , a pioneering early-stage biotech company developing a unique microfluidics-free cell analysis and retrieval technology, has received“Cell Sorting Product of the Year” for TROVO in the fourth annual BioTech Breakthrough Awards program.

Enrich's novel cell discovery and retrieval platform, TROVO, enables a streamlined workflow of large-scale micro-coculturing, kinetics profiling, and non-fluidic cell sorting based on cell behavior and function. This groundbreaking high-throughput cell discovery platform provides long-term time-lapse cellular imaging, cell behavior analysis, and microfluidics-free clone retrieval.

TROVO offers innovative assay setups featuring microwell creation, micro-culture observation, and movie-guided clone retrieval, empowering users to design experiments that closely mimic real biological conditions and enhance data reliability. The microwell assay mode allows for creating up to 28,000 custom microwells of various sizes and shapes on a standard 6-well culture plate, providing remarkable flexibility and scalability. By eliminating microfluidic channels and tubing, TROVO addresses potential clogging issues caused by cell clumping and debris. This approach supports normal cell culture conditions for both suspension and adherent cells and can effectively simulate desired tumor microenvironments. Moreover, TROVO safeguards cells by minimizing the need for excessive force, shearing, or harsh enzymatic treatments commonly associated with microfluidics technology. Importantly, it operates seamlessly with standard cell culture plates under normal culture conditions, eliminating the requirement for costly consumables linked to other microfluidics systems for growing, running, and analyzing samples.

TROVO's research applications encompass a range of impactful areas, including the discovery of T cell therapies (such as TCR-T, TIL, and CAR-T), tumor resistance analysis, the isolation of rare cells, tumor cell line development, and sample processing in the field of cell and gene therapy. The Enrich team actively collaborates with research institutions and industry partners to advance vital applications for its platform, enhancing our collective capabilities in this important field.

“Thank you to BioTech Breakthrough for the 'Cell Sorting Product of the Year' award. It's a great honor to receive recognition for our technology's ability to standardize cell discovery, and TROVO's unmatched technical features make it a game-changer for the cutting-edge discovery of cell therapy,” said Dong Wang, CEO at Enrich Biosystems.“We're eager to keep enhancing our innovative fluidics-free system and powerful workflow, which helps to bridge the critical gap between in-vitro and in-vivo phases of cell therapy development. We believe TROVO has the potential to tremendously impact cell therapy research by significantly reducing process time and cost.”

The mission of the annual BioTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the world's top companies, solutions and products in the life sciences and biotechnology markets today. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 14 different countries throughout the world, serving as a global recognition platform that encourages bold ideas and solutions that will shape the future of biotechnology.

“TROVO allows cells to be monitored under native culture conditions, enabling fully controllable experimental timelines and cell behavior analysis. Although technologies have been developed to isolate cells of interest from a heterogeneous sample, they are often expensive and difficult to use, and isolating cells of interest usually comes with clogging and impaired cell viability,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, BioTech Breakthrough.“Enrich's fluidics-free, retractable microwells, and visual enrichment strategies eliminate the pain points of existing cell sorting technologies and enable large-scale, low-cost, and highly reliable cell-based biomedical discovery. TROVO's ultimate flexibility with design tools and modes enables you to design experiments to fit your unique research applications in order to develop novel cellular therapeutics.”

About Enrich Biosystems

Enrich Biosystems Inc., based in Branford, CT, is an emerging biotech company focused on developing and commercializing a groundbreaking microfluidics-free cell analysis and retrieval technology.

This advanced cell technology transforms the workflow for cell coculturing, kinetics profiling, and clone retrieval, enabling efficient cell sorting processes based on desired clone behaviors and functions. Enrich collaborates with esteemed research institutions and cell therapy developers to enhance critical applications of its platform, including advancements in T-cell, NK cell, and stem cell therapy discovery. The company's TROVO platform has already gained traction among customers across the US and Europe.

