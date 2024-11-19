Heparin Calcium Market Achieves 1,999.99 Million USD Valuation, With A Projected CAGR Of 3.4% By 2032 | PMR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The growing existence of cardiovascular illnesses is driving the heparin calcium market.

Polaris Market Research's latest analysis reveals that the market for heparin calcium is on a growth trajectory. The heparin calcium market size was valued at USD 1,476.56 million in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 1,999.99 million by 2032. It is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 3.4% from 2024 to 2032.

Market Introduction:

Heparin calcium is a broadly utilized anticoagulant that has been a mainstay in the prohibition and cure of thrombosis and embolism for several years. This drug frequently earmarks manifold routes in the coagulation cascade to prohibit clot configuration. Heparin calcium has gone through sizeable research and clinical trials to maximize its productivity and security profile.

Heparin calcium functions by impeding many critical elements included in the blood coagulation procedure. At the molecular level, heparin calcium improves the venture of antithrombin III, an organically transpiring prohibitor of thrombin and factor Xa. By speeding the stopping of these important clotting elements, heparin calcium productively prohibits the transformation of fibrinogen to fibrin, which is the ultimate measure in the configuration of a steady blood clots.

Report Features:



Market Data : In-depth analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in USD million from 2024 to 2032.

Regional Analysis : Detailed insights into all the key market regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Company Profiles : Coverage of major companies in the heparin calcium market, such as Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A., Leo Pharma A/S, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Customization : Get customized reports as per your requirements with respect to countries, regions, and segmentation.

Key Players and Market Developments:

Sandoz (a division of Novartis), Fresenius Kabi, Baxter International Inc., Aspen Pharmacare, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Hebei Changshan Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Cipla Limited, Bioiberica S.A.U., and Troikaa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are the heparin calcium market key players. These players struggle to collect a greater share of the market through inventions and calculated alliances.

Some of the latest industry developments are:



August 2023: Pfizer declared that it had approached a strategic partnership with a biotechnology organization to improve the making of biosimilars, targeting to widen its portfolio in the anticoagulant capacity. July 2023 : Sanofi declared the augmentation of its manufacturing amenities in Europe to escalate the production potential for its critical pharmaceutical commodities to encounter the growing demand for anticoagulants.

Market Growth Drivers:



Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases : The existence of cardiovascular illnesses is surging worldwide. With heart illnesses being a spearheading origin of death, the requirement for productive anticoagulants such as heparin calcium has risen. The World Health Organization (WHO) approximate that the CVDs reckon for approximately 32% of global deaths yearly boosting the heparin calcium market growth.

Inclination towards Subcutaneous Formulations : The market is witnessing a notable shift towards subcutaneous formulations. Conventionally operated intravenously, heparin calcium is growingly being conveyed through subcutaneous injections due to their simplicity of usage and decreased requirement for hospital visits. This trend is notably robust in-home care situations where patients need prolonged anticoagulation therapy. The ease and productivity of subcutaneous formulations are pushing their acquisition especially amidst the geriatric population and people impacted by detrimental illnesses causing the overall development of the market. Acquisition of Biosimilars : The advancement and acquisition of biosimilars are playing an important part in the market growth. As patent dissolution for critical heparin commodities takes place, pharmaceutical firms are concentrating on generating biosimilar variety to provide economical options.

Regional Analysis:



North America : North America accounted for the largest heparin calcium market share in 2023. The region's dominance is largely due to a progressive healthcare framework, the elevated existence of cardiovascular illnesses, and the extensive acquisition of anticoagulation therapies. Europe : Europe is projected to register a significant CAGR in the heparin calcium market from 2024 to 2032. The growth is primarily fuelled by progressive healthcare systems and a notable concentration on cardiovascular health. Nations such as Germany, France and the UK are the spearheading donors to the market with elevated demand for anticoagulants due to their maturing population and growing existence of cardiovascular illnesses.





Market Segmentation:

By Type Outlook:



Unfractionated Heparin Low Molecular Weight Heparin

By Application Outlook:



Kidney Dialysis

Atrial Fibrillation

Deep Vein Thrombosis

Pulmonary Embolism Others

By Distribution Channel Outlook:



Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

By Regional Outlook:



North America



US

Canada

Europe



Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain



Netherlands



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



Malaysia



South Korea



Indonesia



Australia



Vietnam

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Israel



South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Mexico



Brazil



Argentina Rest of Latin America

