NEW Online Initiative Offers High-Quality, Affordable Education

CEDARVILLE, OHIO, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The rising cost of higher education is a common concern for those seeking college experience. How can universities make earning a college degree more affordable?

Cedarville University , ranked among the top three evangelical universities in America in the Wall Street Journal's 2025 Best Colleges in the U.S., is transforming its delivery model by adding entirely online undergraduate degree offerings. This new model will afford students the opportunity to benefit from a Cedarville education from wherever they live, on their own time, and at a lower price.

Beginning in fall 2025, Cedarville will offer online undergraduate programs in management, information technology management (ITM), social work, education and communication. More programs are expected to be added to Cedarville's online offerings in upcoming semesters.

With Cedarville's enrollment skyrocketing in the past 15 years - from 4,000 in 2018 to 6,384 in 2024 - the university saw an opportunity to expand its academic programs so that more undergraduate students can benefit from the Cedarville experience.

“Our online undergraduate programs will be high quality and rigorous, just like they are in the traditional, on-campus model, and they will align with the expectations students have when they enroll,” said Dr. Bob Lutz, vice president for strategic initiative.“Our online students will experience the same top-tier education that on-campus students benefit from, such as challenging classes, classroom discussions and resources tailored to fit their academic needs.”

The online undergraduate programs will offer a superior education at $375 per credit hour - an affordable price for future students, especially when combined with state and federal financial aid options.

With this new step, Cedarville's distinctly Christian education will be offered in a flexible format, accommodating students' diverse needs. With more than a decade of experience in providing online graduate programs and dual enrollment courses, Cedarville has an extensive array of support resources in place, including counseling services, library access and writing assistance.

“In the next two years, we desire to see hundreds of students benefit from this new online experience in a way that allows them to reach their academic and career goals while utilizing their talents to make a worldwide gospel impact,” added Lutz.“This is a new, innovative way to make college more affordable for everyone who desires an education from a biblical worldview.”

Cedarville University, a Baptist institution in southwest Ohio, offers undergraduate and graduate programs across arts, sciences, and professional fields. With 6,384 students, it ranks among Ohio's largest private universities and is recognized by the Wall Street Journal as being among the nation's top three evangelical universities. Cedarville is also known for its vibrant Christian community, challenging academics, and high graduation and retention rates. Learn more at cedarville.edu .

