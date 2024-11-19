Weingard Brothers Release Super Fun Little Book Of BIG Lessons: Stories For Smart Kids In Time For The Holiday Season

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Super Fun Little of Big Lessons Cover and Sample Lesson Artwork

A Collection of Short Stories to and Inspire Young Minds, with a Portion of the Proceeds Supporting Dolly Parton's Imagination Library

- Mitch WeingardWESTERVILLE, OH, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Brothers and authors Jeff and Mitch Weingard are proud to announce the launch of Super Fun Little Book of Big Lessons: Stories for Smart Kids. This vibrant collection features 50 short stories, each filled with fun illustrations and practical life lessons for children, covering essential topics like leadership, honesty, and financial literacy.Drawing inspiration from the values instilled by their parents, Renée and Marvin, the Weingard brothers crafted these stories to make learning a fun and engaging experience for kids. With this book, Jeff and Mitch aim to encourage young readers to explore vital life skills in a way that sparks conversation, builds confidence, and supports their personal growth.“Growing up, our parents taught us responsibility, integrity, and a love of learning,” says Mitch.“We're thrilled to bring those lessons to today's children and families, helping to foster conversations that build resilience, empathy, and self-confidence in young readers.”In a special commitment to early childhood education, a portion of all proceeds from Super Fun Little Book of BIG Lessons will support Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing free books to children around the world. This partnership aligns with the Weingard brothers' dedication to spreading the joys and benefits of reading.Super Fun Little Book of BIG Lessons includes stories on:.Leadership and Teamwork: Encouraging collaboration and initiative..Honesty and Integrity: Teaching the importance of truthfulness and trustworthiness..Financial Literacy: Helping kids understand saving, spending, and valuing money..Kindness and Compassion: Fostering empathy and positive social connections.About the AuthorsJeff and Mitch Weingard have long been advocates for education and lifelong learning. The values passed down from their parents have shaped their lives, and through this book, they aim to inspire the next generation of readers to grow with curiosity, courage, and compassion. The pseudonym author name "J.M. Winfrey" represents both brothers.AvailabilitySuper Fun Little Book of BIG Lessons: Stories for Smart Kids is available on their Kickstarter page at . Visit their website at to learn more about the book and the authors' mission.## End of Release ###SAMPLE LESSON BELOW (NO ARTWORK):Timmy's Lemonade Stand (Understanding Taxes)Timmy felt excited as his friends and neighbors lined up to buy his lemonade. He enjoyed counting the coins and seeing the results of his work. After a few hours, Timmy had collected $50! He was so happy and already imagining buying a superhero action figure.When Timmy's mother checked on him, she praised him, saying, "Well done, Timmy! You've done great. But there's a lesson we should discuss-taxes.""Taxi? I'm not going anywhere!" Timmy giggled."No, not a taxi," his mom laughed. "Taxes. It's money that everyone has to pay to support things like schools, roads, and parks that we all use."Timmy looked puzzled for a moment. "Do I have to pay taxes?""Yes, everyone does," his mom said. "When running a lemonade stand, a portion of your earnings goes towards supporting our community. It's like sharing some of your lemonade so that everyone can enjoy places to play and learn from the taxes you pay."As Timmy thought about the park he enjoyed, with its slides and swings, he recalled the library where he borrowed books. "So, by paying taxes, I help pay for the library too?""Exactly!" said his mom. "Paying taxes helps improve the quality of life for everyone in our town."Timmy nodded in understanding, realizing the importance of taxes. He carefully counted out $5 from his lemonade funds and placed it in an envelope marked 'Taxes.' He felt so good inside knowing he was supporting his community. From that day on, Timmy made it a habit, every time he earned money from his lemonade stand, to set aside a portion for taxes. He took pride in playing his part in enhancing the beauty of his community, Sprinkle Shore.Lesson Learned: While taxes may seem hard to get at first, they are a means for all of us to come together and enhance our community's well-being.FULL LIST OF LIFE LESSONS INCLUDED:Respect and KindnessEmpathy and CompassionEmotional IntelligenceResponsibility and AccountabilityEffective CommunicationProblem-SolvingPerseverance and ResilienceSelf-DisciplineGratitudeConflict ResolutionSetting GoalsTime ManagementDecision-MakingAdaptabilityBudgetingFinancial LiteracyGracious Winning and LosingHealthy RelationshipsPatienceSocial SkillsCreativity and ImaginationLearning from MistakesPhysical ExerciseHealthy Eating HabitsSelf-CareCultural AwarenessRespect for NatureTeamworkMindfulness and MeditationBasic First AidVolunteering and Community ServiceCivic ResponsibilityOvercoming FearDelayed GratificationSustainabilityHonestyLeadershipWork EthicReading and WritingBasic Cooking SkillsCleaning and ChoresPublic SpeakingUnderstanding TaxesSaving for the FutureTravel SafetyEnvironmental AwarenessGenerosityDigital LiteracyFinding BalancePersonal Cleanliness

Jeffrey Weingard

J.M. Winfrey Enterprises

+1 312-659-5333

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

TikTok

Super Fun Little Book of Big Lessons: Stories for Smart Kids

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.