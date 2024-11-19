Techsommet Presents AI-Driven Sales Automation - EMEA Edition Virtual Event On November 20, 2024, Sponsored By Dialpad

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Platinum Sponsor - AISA

Techsommet

Techsommet's AI-Driven Sales event, sponsored by Dialpad, explores AI in sales with expert insights and strategies for driving growth and efficiency.

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As Artificial Intelligence (AI) continues to evolve, its impact on the sales is becoming increasingly significant. Once used mainly for automating repetitive tasks, AI is now transforming the way sales teams operate by providing smarter insights, enhancing customer engagement, and driving better business outcomes. However, as AI becomes more integrated into sales processes, companies must address important questions: How can they balance AI automation with maintaining the human touch? What are the ethical implications of using AI in sales? And how can organizations ensure AI supports, rather than replaces, the role of human sales professionals?To explore these questions and showcase how AI is reshaping the sales landscape, Techsommet is hosting the AI-Driven Sales Automation - EMEA Edition virtual event on November 20, 2024, at 12:00 PM CET. Sponsored by Dialpad , the event will feature a series of expert-led sessions and discussions on the latest trends, tools, and strategies for integrating AI into the sales process.Why Attend This Event?AI is rapidly becoming a core component of successful sales strategies. From lead generation and customer insights to follow-ups and performance analytics, AI-driven tools are helping sales teams work smarter and more efficiently. However, implementing AI in sales is not without challenges-organizations need to balance automation with human interaction to build trust and maintain authentic customer relationships.The AI-Driven Sales Automation - EMEA Edition virtual event will provide attendees with insights into AI's growing role in sales, as well as actionable strategies for successfully adopting AI tools. The event will feature sessions focused on practical AI applications, as well as discussions on the ethical considerations and challenges that come with AI integration.Dialpad, a leader in AI-powered communication and collaboration tools, is sponsoring the event and will share its expertise on how AI-driven platforms can enhance sales workflows, improve productivity, and drive better customer outcomes.Event Details:Date: November 20, 2024Time: 12:00 PM CETFormat: Virtual (Online)Registration Link:What to Expect:Expert Insights: Learn from industry leaders about how AI is transforming the sales industry, the latest trends, and how sales teams can integrate AI into their workflows.Actionable Strategies: Discover practical methods for leveraging AI to improve decision-making, streamline sales processes, and drive growth.Ethical and Human-AI Considerations: Discuss the importance of balancing automation with human expertise to maintain customer trust and avoid the risks of over-automation.Meet the Moderator: Cosima von KriesWe are pleased to announce that Cosima von Kries, Director, Solution Engineering EMEA at Nintex, will moderate the event. Cosima has extensive experience in driving technology adoption across various industries and will guide the discussions, ensuring engaging and insightful exchanges on AI's impact on the sales industry.Agenda Highlights:12:05 PM – 12:35 PM CETUnlocking Sales Success: How AI-Powered Insights Boost Sales EfficiencyJeremy Slater, AVP Sales, EMEA at Dialpad, will lead this session, exploring how AI-powered insights can dramatically improve sales efficiency and decision-making. Learn how businesses can leverage AI tools to optimize their sales processes.12:35 PM – 1:05 PM CETWill AI Make Salespeople Obsolete? The Shocking Truth About the Future of SellingIn this session, Przemysław Drzymała, EVP Global Sales, EMEA at Comarch, will discuss the evolving role of AI in sales and whether AI will replace human salespeople. He will also share insights on how sales professionals can continue to provide value in an AI-driven landscape.1:05 PM – 1:35 PM CETAI's Transformative Role in Sales Follow-UpAndreia Duarte, Global Sales Director at GenScript, will discuss how AI is revolutionizing the follow-up process in sales. She will cover how AI tools can help sales teams ensure no opportunities are missed and enhance customer engagement.1:35 PM – 2:20 PM CETPanel Discussion: The Human-AI Balance – Maximizing Sales Potential through AutomationThis panel discussion will explore the delicate balance between human expertise and AI automation in sales. Panelists will discuss how businesses can use AI to enhance sales strategies without losing the personal touch that customers value. The panel will feature:Jeremy Slater (AVP Sales, EMEA, Dialpad)Anders Lange (CMO, Cedar Rose)Niklas Nurttila (Sales & Pre-sales, DNV Cyber Managed Services)Savitha Chennagiri (Head of Sales, Data & AI, Avanade)Why Attend?Gain Expert Knowledge: Learn from leading professionals about how AI is reshaping the sales industry and how you can harness its potential to drive smarter, more efficient sales strategies.Practical Takeaways: Walk away with actionable tips and strategies for integrating AI into your sales process, from lead generation to closing the deal.Ethical Considerations: Engage in discussions around the ethical implications of AI in sales, including issues of trust, privacy, and the balance between automation and human expertise.Register Today to secure your spot and explore how AI can enhance your sales operations, improve customer experiences, and drive business growth.About Techsommet:Techsommet is a leading event organizer that brings together technology leaders, innovators, and experts to explore the latest trends and advancements shaping the digital world. Through its series of events, Techsommet provides a platform for professionals to share knowledge and discuss the future of technology across industries.

Trupti P

Techsommet LLC

+1 929-512-5459

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.