Conagra Brands To Release Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Earnings On December 19, 2024

CHICAGO, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagra Brands, (NYSE: CAG ) will release its fiscal 2025 second quarter results on Thursday, December 19, 2024. A press release and supplemental materials, including pre-recorded remarks, will be issued that morning prior to a 30-minute live question-and-answer session with the community at 9:30 a.m. ET.

The pre-recorded remarks, transcript, press release, presentation slides, and live Q&A can be accessed at conagrabrands/investor-relations under Events & Presentations. The live audio Q&A can also be accessed by dialing 1-877-883-0383 for participants in the U.S. and 1-412-902-6506 for all other participants using passcode: 2702332. Please dial in 10 to 15 minutes prior to the call start time.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG ), is one of

North America's

leading branded food companies. We combine a 100-year history of making quality food with agility and a relentless focus on collaboration and innovation. The company's portfolio is continuously evolving to satisfy consumers' ever-changing food preferences. Conagra's brands include Birds Eye®, Duncan Hines®, Healthy Choice®,

Marie Callender's®, Reddi-wip®, Slim Jim®, Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, and many more. As a corporate citizen, we aim to do what's right for our business, our employees, our communities, and the world. Headquartered in

Chicago, Conagra Brands generated fiscal 2024 net sales of more than

$12 billion. For more information, visit

.

