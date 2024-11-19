Four Inc. And Haproxy Technologies Partnership Helps Public Sector Slash Technology Costs

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Open source and enterprise software solutions cut cost of application delivery and security by up to 90%









HERNDON, Va. and NEWTON, Mass., Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Four Inc ., a public sector aggregator, and HAProxy Technologies , the company behind HAProxy One, the world's fastest application delivery and security platform, announced at Red Hat Government Symposium a partnership to bring G2 category-leading solutions to the U.S. public sector. This partnership leverages Four Inc.'s expertise in delivering innovative public sector solutions and HAProxy Technologies' ability to provide significant reductions in the total cost of application delivery; the freedom to deploy anywhere with no cloud lock-in; and a single-vendor solution for multiple use cases.

“This partnership comes at a critical time for public sector technology buyers who will be looking to reduce wasteful spending,” said Tim Bertrand, President, HAProxy Technologies.“Many organizations face a crisis combination of rising vendor costs (sometimes by a thousand percent!), the pressure to innovate and replace aging technology, and growing cybersecurity threats from state and non-state actors. As the authoritative provider of the application delivery and security solutions that power much of the modern web, we have a unique ability to enable success in the most challenging conditions.”

“HAProxy Technologies has built an enviable reputation for reliability over 23 years in the open source and enterprise software industries, serving customers such as the U.S. Air Force, NASA, and the Social Security Administration,” said Nicolas Chaillan, first U.S. Air Force and Space Force Chief Software Officer.“The company is independent and the technology is agnostic, so their customers have the freedom to build anywhere and avoid the risks of lock-in. Their global open source community ensures products are peer-reviewed and battle-tested with a transparency that proprietary“black box” technology can't match. Finally, with ownership and operations in the U.S. and Europe, this is a platform and a vendor our nation can trust with its most valuable digital assets.”

Technology solutions that help application teams control costs and risk

HAProxy One is the ideal platform for applications demanding high availability, performance, flexibility, and uncompromising security, and will be accessible to the public sector via Four Inc.'s solutions:



SEWP V

ITES-SW2 GSA



Benefits for public sector organizations include:



Fast, low-cost deployment of software-first solutions with stable pricing, no over-provisioning, standards-based technology, and simple integration with a wide range of systems.

Cost-efficient scalability with high throughput, ultra-low latency, and low resource usage that reduces cloud costs and data center energy bills.

Simple vendor management with a single solution capable of replacing multiple products and removing the friction of multi-vendor integration.

Low management overhead with a unified platform for full-lifecycle management, monitoring, and automation of large and complex deployments.

The flexibility to deploy anywhere , including air-gapped environments and any cloud or container platform, reduces the costs associated with migrating application workloads and avoids lock-in. Reduced risk and better insights with multiple security layers including DDoS protection, bot management, API security, global rate limiting, and web application firewall (WAF) – backed by comprehensive observability.

HAProxy was recently named a Leader in 20 G2 Fall 2024 Grid® Reports across multiple G2 categories including API Management, Container Networking, DDoS Protection, DevOps, Load Balancing, Web Application Firewall (WAF), and Web Security, with an exceptional Satisfaction Score of 99.

About HAProxy One

HAProxy One is the world's fastest application delivery and security platform, from the company behind HAProxy. It combines the performance, reliability, and flexibility of our open source core (HAProxy) with the capabilities of a unified enterprise platform. Its next-generation security layers are powered by threat intelligence from HAProxy Edge, enhanced by machine learning and optimized with real-world operational feedback. The platform consists of a flexible data plane (HAProxy Enterprise and HAProxy ALOHA ), a scalable control plane (HAProxy Fusion ), and a secure edge network (HAProxy Edge ), which together enable multi-cloud load balancing as a service (LBaaS), web app and API protection, API/AI gateways, Kubernetes networking, application delivery network (ADN), and end-to-end observability.

About HAProxy Technologies

HAProxy Technologies is the company behind HAProxy One, the world's fastest application delivery and security platform, and HAProxy, the most widely used software load balancer. Leading companies and cloud providers trust HAProxy to simplify, scale, and secure modern applications, APIs, and AI services in any environment. HAProxy Technologies is headquartered in Newton, MA, with multiple offices across the US and Europe.

About Four Inc.

Four Inc. is a boutique aggregator and has been recognized as a Top 100 government contractor on Washington Technology's Top 100 Report consecutively for the last nine years. Four Inc.'s expertise in the federal IT contracting process and their carefully crafted ecosystem of manufacturers and partners has enabled them to expertly deliver the right technology solutions and services to their customers. Through their proven experience and dedication to their core values, they have earned the IT community's respect and trust.

