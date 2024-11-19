Calvient Unveils Practice Intelligence To Revolutionize Operational Efficiency In Healthcare Practices

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Calvient proudly announces the launch of Practice Intelligence , a new AI-powered designed to transform healthcare practices by automating routine tasks, enhancing staff efficiency, and streamlining patient workflows. This solution leverages advanced AI to reduce administrative burdens and elevate patient satisfaction.

Practice Intelligence optimizes operations by and adapting to your team's workflows, allowing practices to operate as if their most experienced staff are always on duty. By automating routine processes and intelligently managing documents, healthcare teams can focus on delivering exceptional patient care.

“What we're building is the coalescence of what practices truly need,” said Jonathan Minson, CEO of Calvient. “EHR systems don't cover everything, and in the age of AI, there's no reason not to automate intelligently. Our platform empowers front-office staff, care coordinators, and administrators to get their work done faster.”

Key Features:

: Capture and apply your team's best practices, optimizing workflows intuitively.Learn more .: Automate tasks like medication refills with a single click, reducing manual workloads and errors.: An intelligent inbox that suggests the next best action for incoming documents, accelerating administrative tasks.: Streamline referrals and authorizations with automated tracking, reminders, and follow-ups to ensure nothing is missed.

Webinar Recording

Calvient announced this new offering in a live webinar on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, at 12 PM Eastern / 11 AM Central . You can view a link to the recording here , as well as on our product page .

About Calvient

Calvient is a healthcare technology company dedicated to empowering practices with practical AI and automation solutions that integrate seamlessly with existing EHR systems. Our mission is to help healthcare teams work smarter, allowing them to focus on patient care.

