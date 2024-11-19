Electric Vehicle Driveline Market To Cross $28.1 Bn By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Major electric vehicle driveline participants include BorgWarner, Bosch, Continental, Dana Incorporated, GKN Automotive, JTEKT Corporation, Nidec Corporation, Schaeffler, Valeo, ZF Friedrichshafen

The electric vehicle driveline market valuation is predicted to reach USD 28.1 billion by 2032, reported in a research analysis by Global Market Insights

The electric vehicle driveline market growth is largely driven by the rising consumer preference for sustainable transportation options. As awareness of climate change and air quality issues increases, more consumers seek alternatives to traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles.

As electric vehicle (EV) adoption accelerates, the demand for essential driveline components such as electric motors, batteries, and power electronics is on the rise. This growing interest is also fueling innovation within the industry and promoting the development of supportive infrastructure, further advancing the shift toward an electrified transportation system.

The electric vehicle driveline market from the market is segmented based on transmission types into single-speed and multi-speed categories. In 2023, single-speed transmissions captured over 70% of the market share and are projected to exceed USD 19 billion by 2032. The design simplicity of single-speed transmissions eliminates the need for complex gear-shifting mechanisms, resulting in a more efficient and lightweight solution. This configuration enhances overall vehicle performance, as electric motors provide instant torque, making single-speed systems particularly effective for electric drivetrains. This feature facilitates smoother acceleration while contributing to a more responsive driving experience, catering to consumers seeking modern, high-performance vehicles.

The front-wheel drive segment accounted for approximately 59% of the market share in 2023. FWD designs allow for a more compact layout by integrating the electric motor and battery in the front, which maximizes passenger and cargo space. This design is particularly appealing to urban consumers who prioritize versatility in vehicles.

The U.S. region dominated the electric vehicle driveline market with a share exceeding 70%, and it is projected to surpass USD 5.5 billion by 2032. The growth in this market can be attributed to increasing government support and incentives aimed at promoting electric mobility. Federal and state programs-including tax credits, rebates, and grants-are designed to encourage consumers to switch to EVs. These financial incentives significantly lower the overall cost of ownership, making electric vehicles a more attractive option than traditional internal combustion engine models.

