Leerink Partners Adds Holden Hodgson To Derivatives Team

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BOSTON, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leerink Partners, a leading specializing in healthcare, is pleased to announce the addition of Holden Hodgson as Senior Managing Director, Derivatives. Mr. Hodgson will be based in the firm's Boston office and will report to Adam Futterman, Head of Derivatives.

"We are excited to welcome Holden to our platform. His deep expertise in the derivatives markets and proven track record make him a valuable addition to our team," said Adam Futterman. "He shares our deep commitment to clients, and we are confident that he will be instrumental in driving the Firm's strategic initiatives forward."

Holden Hodgson joins Leerink Partners with over two decades of experience in equity derivatives, having served as Executive Director, Derivative Sales at Morgan Stanley & Co. In this role, he was responsible for growing market share with a diverse group of institutional client relationships by providing a wide array of customized derivative solutions. Prior to his sixteen-year tenure at Morgan Stanley, Mr. Hodgson was Vice President of Derivative Sales at Credit Suisse and a Floor Broker at CBOE.

"I look forward to joining the incredibly talented team of derivative experts at Leerink Partners and leveraging my experience in the space to help drive the Firm forward," said Mr. Hodgson. "With the continued evolution of global markets, I look forward to collaborating with the team to strengthen our position and deliver innovative solutions that create long-term value for our clients and partners."

To learn more, visit:

.

About Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners is a highly specialized healthcare investment bank with a legacy of excellence in the financial industry. The firm's experienced team delivers innovative advisory solutions, capital raising expertise, and unique insights to empower clients to achieve their strategic objectives. Since inception the firm has advised on $65 billion, helped clients raise over $170 billion and has established itself as a trusted partner to healthcare companies and their investors. The firm is a broker-dealer registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

Leerink Partners

Contact: Diane Vieira

(617) 918-4097

Prosek Partners for Leerink Partners

Contact: Michael Schutsky

(646) 818-9251

SOURCE Leerink Partners

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED