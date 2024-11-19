Quantinuum Named Winner In Fast Company's 2024 Next Big Things In Tech Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The System Model H-2 quantum processor hailed as the 'Next Big Thing in Tech' at the fourth annual Fast Company Awards.

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantinuum , the world's largest and leading integrated quantum computing company, has been recognized by Fast Company as a winner in the 2024 Next Big Things in Tech Awards in the Computing, Chips, and Foundational category. In its fourth year, the list honors breakthroughs that promise to shape the future of our society. This prestigious accolade underscores

Quantinuum's advancements with its

System Model H2 quantum processor, the latest in a series of groundbreaking announcements.

Quantinuum has been recognized by Fast Company as a winner in the 2024 Next Big Things in Tech Awards in the Computing, Chips, and Foundational Technology category

Continue Reading

Quantinuum's H2 Quantum Processor: A Breakthrough in Quantum Computing

Launched in 2023 and upgraded in 2024, the H2 quantum processor represents a major advancement in quantum computing. As the most benchmarked system with the highest quantum volume in the industry, H2 is a testament to Quantinuum's path in leading the world to a universal, fully fault-tolerant quantum computing future.

"The System Model H2 represents a significant leap in computing, demonstrating capabilities that can no longer be fully simulated by classical computers," said Dr. Rajeeb Hazra, President & CEO of Quantinuum. "Its unique design has led to significant achievements, including the creation of 12 reliable logical qubits and a 100-fold enhancement in a key quantum computing benchmark , Random Circuit Sampling (RCS). These results have made our systems integral to hybrid quantum computing workflows, combining our high performing quantum systems with leading AI and HPC solutions."

These innovations have the potential to revolutionize fields like chemistry, drug discovery, and financial forecasting, demonstrating the far-reaching implications of Quantinuum's work.

Roadmap to Universal, Fully Fault Tolerant Quantum Computing

Quantinuum recently unveiled its accelerated roadmap to achieve universal fault-tolerant quantum computing in 2029 . This integrated path not only emphasizes hardware advancements but also focuses on critical software capabilities that are essential for delivering full-stack quantum computing and hybrid quantum computing solutions.



Quantinuum's next system, Helios, will launch in 2025 with 96 qubits and will help to unlock scientific advances that will surpass classical computing results.

About Quantinuum

Quantinuum, the world's largest integrated quantum computing company, pioneers powerful quantum computers and advanced software solutions. Quantinuum's technology drives breakthroughs in materials discovery, cybersecurity, and next-gen quantum AI. With over 500 employees, including 370+ scientists and engineers, Quantinuum leads the quantum computing revolution across continents.

Photo:

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED