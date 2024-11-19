Capital City Bank Named Among “Best Banks To Work For” By American Banker For 12 Consecutive Years

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the 12th consecutive year, Capital City has been named one of American Banker's“Best Banks to Work For” in its 2024 rankings, placing #56 out of 90 banks nationwide and #15 in the category of banks with assets between $3 billion and $10 billion. The Bank, which has proudly served Florida, Georgia, and Alabama for 129 years, is honored to continue this tradition of excellence.

“Being named one of the 'Best Banks to Work For' for 12 years in a row is a true reflection of the extraordinary people at Capital City Bank,” said Bill Smith, Capital City Bank Group chairman, president and CEO.“Caring for people is a core element of our business philosophy-it's at the heart of what we do, both with our clients and our associates. We are committed to providing a workplace culture of respect, growth, and collaboration, where everyone can thrive.”

Capital City Bank believes its associates are the lifeblood of the company, and as such, encourages their continual professional development and advancement. The Bank offers an excellent benefits package with comprehensive insurance, an associate stock purchase plan and 401(k), paid time off and a tuition assistance plan. The company also places great value on continuous learning programs, providing incentives to associates learning new skills and getting results using technology to streamline processes.

Maintaining a strong culture and extraordinary associate experience is an ongoing focus for Capital City Bank, and several new programs were introduced over the last year with a goal of enhancing associates' sense of engagement, connection and belonging. Among them, a new social recognition program was introduced alongside a revamped intranet, enabling associates to recognize each other's achievements, celebrate birthdays and work anniversaries, and align their actions with the company's core values. To further engage associates, Capital City launched Culture Camp, a program designed to reconnect associates around their two-year work anniversary through team-building activities that promote belonging and company culture. These initiatives reflect the Bank's continued investment in its associates' professional and personal well-being.

"The Best Banks to Work For represent institutions helping employees achieve their goals," said Chana Schoenberger, editor-in-chief of American Banker. "These banks recognize how important it is for their staffers to be happy about the work they do and the environment in which they spend their days."



Determining the“Best Banks to Work For” involved a two-step process. The first consisted of evaluating each participating bank's workplace policies, practices, and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second consisted of employee surveys aimed at assessing the experiences and attitudes of individual employees with respect to their workplace. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the final ranking.



To be considered for participation, banks had to have at least 50 employees working in the U.S. and been in business for a minimum of one year. Best Companies Group managed the registration and survey process and also analyzed the data to determine the final ranking.



Results of this year's program are available at and in the November issue of American Banker magazine.



About Capital City Bank Group, Inc.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc . (NASDAQ: CCBG) is one of the largest publicly traded financial holding companies headquartered in Florida and has approximately $4.2 billion in assets. We provide a full range of banking services, including traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bankcards, securities brokerage services and financial advisory services, including the sale of life insurance, risk management and asset protection services. Our bank subsidiary, Capital City Bank, was founded in 1895 and now has 63 banking offices and 105 ATMs/ITMs in Florida, Georgia and Alabama. For more information about Capital City Bank Group, Inc., visit .

About American Banker

American Banker empowers banking professionals with unique analysis and insight into the ideas transforming their business and industry. Across its journalism, events, research and benchmarking, it helps drive the way forward through the complexity of business innovation, retail and commercial disruption, technology, regulation and reform. With a banking community 850K strong, American Banker's content connects leaders online, in person and in print every day.

About Best Companies Group

Since 2004, Best Companies Group has specialized in identifying and recognizing great employers to work for. We are an independent research firm that ranks companies based on our established research methodology. Our surveys provide actionable, hard-to-obtain data that companies use to improve employee recruitment and retention.



