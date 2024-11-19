The global market for Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners is estimated at US$7.4 billion in 2024 and is expected to record a CAGR of 6.2% during the 2024-2030 analysis period and stand at a projected US$10.6 billion by 2030.

This global report on Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners analyzes the market based on device architecture, technology, application, and end user sector. In addition to providing profiles of major companies operating in this space, the latest corporate and industrial developments have been covered to offer a clear panorama of how and where the market is progressing.



The Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners market is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer, cardiovascular disorders, and diabetes, necessitating precise diagnostic tools. An aging population further boosts the demand for frequent and accurate imaging. Technological advancements, such as higher resolution imaging and portable scanners, improve diagnostic accuracy and patient safety.

Expanding healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets, supported by government investments, also drives growth. Awareness of early disease detection benefits and the rise of minimally invasive procedures further propel market demand. Continuous innovation from ongoing research and development efforts by manufacturers supports market expansion.

Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market Analysis by Device Architecture

Based on Device architecture, the market is segmented into C-Arm and O-Arm CT scanners. In 2024, the O-Arm segment dominated as the largest market, with an estimated share of 64%, driven by increasing adoption of diagnostic procedures and advantages such as enhanced visualization and accuracy. The O-Arm CT scanner segment is anticipated to grow significantly, especially in spine and orthopedic surgeries, driven by an aging population and increasing incidence of spinal disorders. Conversely, C-Arm CT scanners are gaining popularity for their versatility in orthopedic, vascular, and cardiac applications, driven by advancements like AI integration and 3D mapping, and are projected to achieve the fastest CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market Analysis by Technology

Based on technology, the market is segmented into Low Slice CT (< 64 Slices), Mid Slice CT (64 Slices), High Slice CT (>64 Slices), and Cone Beam CT (CBCT). The Mid Slice CT scanners remain the largest market segment, holding an estimated share of 34% in 2024. These scanners offer a blend of imaging capabilities and affordability, serving various diagnostic needs in cardiology, neurology, and oncology. On the other hand, the Cone Beam CT (CBCT) segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of over 8% during 2024-2030, driven by its compact size, lower radiation exposure, and cost-effectiveness in dental, orthopedic, and interventional radiology. Advanced 3D imaging capabilities enhance its appeal and adoption in the CT market.

Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market Analysis by Application

Based on application, the market is segmented into oncology, cardiovascular, neurology, musculoskeletal, and other applications. Oncology stands out as the largest segment, commanding a significant share of 31% in 2024, and projected to record the fastest CAGR of 7.4% during the analysis period 2024-2030. This dominance is fueled by the increasing global incidence of cancer and the expanding application of CT scans in cancer diagnostics, supported by innovations like computer-aided detection systems. Following oncology, the Neurology and Musculoskeletal segments are anticipated to grow significantly, driven by increased applications in neurological imaging and the prevalence of orthopedic disorders. These trends underscore the essential role of CT scanners in precise diagnosis, treatment planning, and therapeutic monitoring across diverse medical specialties throughout the forecast period.

Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market Analysis by End-User

Based on End Users, the market is segmented into hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, and other End Users. Hospitals dominate the End User segment, with a significant share of 54% in 2024, driven by the growing elderly population and the high prevalence of chronic diseases. Meanwhile, the other End Users segment, which includes research institutions, veterinary clinics, and other specialized healthcare facilities, is expected to register the fastest CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period 2024-2030. This growth is fueled by rising adoption in research for disease studies, expanded veterinary diagnostic capabilities, and integration in specialized healthcare settings like outpatient clinics, emphasizing CT scanners' versatility across diverse medical environments.

Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Regional Market Analysis

North American market is anticipated to dominate the global market during the forecast period, with an estimated share of around 36% in 2024. This dominance is fueled by the robust adoption of advanced technologies that enhance patient safety, including low-radiation CT scans. Factors such as rising healthcare expenditure and increasing disposable incomes further bolster market expansion, with the United States expected to lead the market, followed by Canada. Asia-Pacific is set to witness the fastest CAGR of around 8% during the analysis period 2024-2030.

This growth is fueled by expanding healthcare infrastructure in countries like India and China, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and a growing population contributing to increased healthcare demands. Local manufacturers in the Asia-Pacific are also gaining prominence, adding momentum to market growth through innovations and affordability. Europe, meanwhile, is poised to offer significant potential for expansion driven by substantial investments in healthcare and effective treatment modalities, particularly in leading markets like the U.K. and Germany. These dynamics underscore a competitive landscape shaped by technological integration, including artificial intelligence and low-radiation CT scans, enhancing diagnostic capabilities across regional markets.

Key Attributes:

