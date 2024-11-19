(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AVTL filed draft red herring prospectus with Securities and Exchange Board of India

19 November 2024, Rotterdam, the Netherlands

Following the publication of the press release dated 29 October 2024 and the press release dated 9 July 2024 , AVTL has now filed the draft red herring prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India ('SEBI'). The formal approval process with SEBI is expected to take several months.

AVTL is the largest Indian third-party owner and operator of tank storage terminals for liquified and liquid products in terms of storage capacity, as of June 30, 2024 (Source: CRISIL Report). AVTL owns and operates a network of tank storage terminals having an aggregate storage capacity of approximately 1.50 million cubic meters for liquid products and 70,800 metric tons of static capacity for LPG as of June 30, 2024.

About Royal Vopak

Royal Vopak helps the world flow forward. At ports around the world, we provide storage and infrastructure solutions for vital products that enrich everyday life. These products include liquids and gases that provide energy for homes and businesses, chemicals for manufacturing products, and edible oils for cooking. For all of these, our worldwide network of terminals supports the global flow of supply and demand. For more than 400 years, Vopak has been at the forefront of fundamental transformations. With a focus on safety, reliability, and efficiency, we create new connections and opportunities that drive progress. Now more than ever, our talented people are applying this mindset to support the energy transition. Together with our partners and customers, we are accelerating the development of infrastructure solutions for hydrogen, ammonia, CO2, long-duration energy storage, and low-carbon fuels & feedstocks – paving the way to a more sustainable future. Vopak is listed on the Euronext Amsterdam and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. For more information, please visit

Disclaimer: AVTL is proposing, subject to receipt of requisite approvals, market conditions and other considerations, an initial public offering of its equity shares and has filed a draft red herring prospectus dated 19 November 2024 (“DRHP”) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (“SEBI”). The DRHP is available on the website of SEBI at and the websites of the Book Running Lead Managers - ICICI Securities Limited, IIFL Capital Services Limited, BNP Paribas and Jefferies India Private Limited at , , and , respectively and the websites of BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited at and , respectively.

Investors should note that investment in equity shares involves a high degree of risk and for details refer to the Red Herring Prospectus, including the section titled“Risk Factors” of the Red Herring Prospectus when available. Potential investors should not rely on the DRHP for any investment decision.

