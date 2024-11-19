Zelensky Unveils 'Resilience Plan': 'We Will Not Give Up Our Rights To Our Territory'

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has presented an "Internal Resilience Plan" during a speech in the Verkhovna Rada, reaffirming Ukraine's commitment to defending its and territorial integrity, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"We are not trading Ukraine's sovereignty, security, or future. We will not give up our rights to any part of our territory. Nor will we allow our state to be used in election battles in Europe. No one will win at Ukraine's expense," Zelensky said.

In this context, he emphasized that there is no alternative to for Ukraine or any country in Europe. At the same time, he stated, "The world is searching for new formats of cooperation, and Ukraine has introduced its own -- the Peace Formula, which has brought together a hundred countries and international organizations."

"Thanks to our unity, much of the world has come to understand that peace is not merely a given or a gift. Peace demands effort, and that effort must be rooted in unity," Zelensky said.

Earlier, Zelensky emphasized the importance of complementing Ukraine's victory plan with a comprehensive strategy to ensure internal stability. This includes strengthening the front lines, the defense industry, the economy, financial systems, the information space, justice, regional governance, and other key strategic sectors.