Interior Unders. Urges Full Preparation For Successful Hosting Of 45Th GCC Summit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 19 (KUNA) -- Interior Undersecretary Lt Gen Salem Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, emphasized the need of full preparation and readiness among all agencies involved in security operations ahead of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit.

He highlighted the importance of unified communication to ensure the event reflects Kuwait's distinguished ability to organize such high-profile conferences.

This came during a security meeting chaired by Sheikh Salem Al-Nawaf, as part of ongoing preparations for the 45 GCC Leaders' Summit, which is scheduled to take place in Kuwait December 1, a statement by Ministry of Interior said.

Sheikh Salem Al-Nawaf was briefed on the final arrangements for welcoming the heads of state from the GCC member countries. During the meeting, the roles and responsibilities of each unit involved in the security operations were discussed, focusing on protection, security, and coordination, the statement added.

The Undersecretary issued a number of instructions following detailed reports and presentations, expressing confidence in the ability of all security agencies to carry out their tasks effectively and efficiently.

Sheikh Salem Al-Nawaf extended greetings and appreciation on behalf of the Acting Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah to all participants for their dedication and efforts in preparing for the GCC summit. (end)

