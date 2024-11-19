FIRE Funds Launch First Suite Of Etfs Tailored To The Financial Independence, Retire Early (FIRE) Community

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FIRE FundsTM have officially launched two new ETFs: the FIRE FundsTM Wealth Builder (FIRS) and the FIRE FundsTM Income Target ETF (FIRI). These actively managed fund-of-funds are designed to help address the unique needs of the Independence, Retire Early (FIRE) community, offering solutions aimed at supporting the journey toward financial independence.

Designed specifically to incorporate the core principles of the FIRE movement into an ETF structure, FIRS and FIRI provide investors with a thoughtful approach to navigating the path to financial freedom. The FIRE philosophy is rooted in disciplined saving, strategic investing, and intentional living. Many followers of FIRE focus on achieving independence through careful wealth-building and choosing work that aligns with personal goals, rather than the obligation of earning. They emphasize living intentionally, prioritizing long-term goals over short-term indulgences, and making mindful decisions that support their financial independence journey.

“FIRS and FIRI are designed to offer a flexible investment framework for those pursuing financial independence,” said Michael Venuto, Portfolio Manager of FIRE ETFs.“ETFs are an appropriate vehicle for this community, providing transparency, tax efficiency, and low costs-important features for investors seeking to manage their wealth over time. We are excited to provide these tools that aim to support investors as they work toward their financial goals.”

FIRS offers a unique approach by investing across four distinct economic regimes-Prosperity, Recession, Inflation, and Deflation-aiming to help investors adjust to changing market conditions.

FIRI, on the other hand, is designed with the primary investment objective to seek long-term capital appreciation. Tailored to align with the Financial Independence and Retire Early (FIRE) lifestyle, FIRI offers a potential income stream that may support financial objectives.

With growing interest in diversifying portfolios, particularly within the FIRE community, these ETFs go beyond traditional index funds to address factors such as risk, economic shifts, and income generation. Managed by a seasoned portfolio team, the ETFs are evaluated daily to ensure they remain aligned with their intended strategy, performance, and income potential, all with no management feesi.

The zero-management fee structure for both FIRS and FIRI underscores the commitment to providing accessible, transparent, and cost-effective investment solutions. Together, FIRS and FIRI present complementary tools designed to help sustain wealth, aligning with the values of intentional living and financial independence.

For more information on FIRS and FIRI, visit

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the ETF carefully before investing. For copies of our prospectus or summary prospectus, which contain this and other information, visit us online at or call 855.514.2777. Please read the prospectus and/or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing in securities involves risk and there is no guarantee of principal.

Shares of the ETF may be bought or sold throughout the day at their market price on the exchange on which they are listed. The market price of an ETF's shares may be at, above or below the ETF's net asset value ("NAV") and will fluctuate with changes in the NAV as well as supply and demand in the market for the shares. Shares of the ETF may only be redeemed directly with the ETF at NAV by Authorized Participants, in very large creation units. There can be no guarantee that an active trading market for the Fund's shares will develop or be maintained, or that their listing will continue or remain unchanged. Buying or selling the Fund's shares on an exchange may require the payment of brokerage commissions and frequent trading may incur brokerage costs that detract significantly from investment returns.

ETFs: ETFs that the Fund may invest in are subject to market, economic and business risks that may cause their prices to fluctuate. Shareholders will pay higher expenses than would be the case if making direct investments in the underlying ETFs. Because the Fund invests in ETFs, it is subject to additional risks that do not apply to conventional mutual funds, including the risks that the market price of an ETF's shares may trade at a discount to its net asset value (”NAV”), an active secondary trading market may not develop or be maintained, or trading may be halted by the exchange in which they trade, which may impact a Fund's ability to sell its shares.

Inflation Risk : Inflation risk is the risk that the value of assets or income from investments will be less in the future as inflation decreases the value of money. As inflation increases, the present value of the Fund's assets and distributions, if any, may decline.

Market Risk : The market value of the portfolio's holdings rise and fall from day to day, so investments may lose value.

New Fund Risk : The Fund is a recently organized management investment company with no operating history. As a result, prospective investors do not have a track record or history on which to base their investment decisions.

Non-Diversification Risk : As a non-diversified fund, the Fund may invest a larger portion of its assets in the securities of one or a few issuers than a diversified fund. A non-diversified fund's investment in fewer issuers may result in the fund's shares being more sensitive to the economic results of those issuers. An investment in the Fund could fluctuate in value more than an investment in a diversified fund.

i The Adviser has contractually agreed to reduce its unitary management fee to 0.00% of the Fund's average daily net assets through at least February 28, 2026.

