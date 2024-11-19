Truepic Awarded Fast Company’S 2024 Next Big Things In Tech

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Truepic recognized for groundbreaking on-device transparency that profoundly impacts consumers, industries, and society

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truepic , the enterprise solution for digital content authenticity, today announced that it has been named to Fast Company's fourth annual Next Big Things in Tech list, honoring advancements that have a profound impact. Truepic was recognized in the "Computing, Chips, and Foundational Technology" category for its groundbreaking implementation of the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA) standard. In collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., this technology enables smartphones to capture both authentic images and generative AI outputs with full transparency.

Truepic's technology embeds the C2PA's Content Credentials to authentically captured or synthetically generated content created on a device within the Qualcomm® Trusted Execution Environment. The Snapdragon® 8 Elite Mobile Platform is a C2PA-compliant platform, which unlocks transparency capabilities for smartphones capturing or generating media when leveraged along with Truepic's technology. As mobile devices adopt this technology, end-users will benefit globally from hardware-supported authenticated images, videos, and audio recordings.

“As generative AI expands across smartphones, on-chip transparency is essential to prevent disinformation and support the responsible deployment of AI at scale,” said Jeffrey McGregor, CEO of Truepic.“We're honored to be recognized by Fast Company for advancing device-level authenticity, allowing end-users to rely on secure, trustworthy digital content. This achievement wouldn't have been possible without our exceptional collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies and the advancements we've made together.”

“The Next Big Things in Tech provides a fascinating glimpse at near- and long-term technological breakthroughs across a variety of sectors,” said Brendan Vaughan, Editor-in-Chief of Fast Company.“Spanning everything from semiconductors to agricultural gene editing, the companies featured in this year's list are tackling some of the world's most pressing and vexing problems.”

To earn recognition, the technologies developed by honorees must be relevant, showcase ingenuity, and provide evidence of current or potential cultural and business impact. Established companies or research teams are featured for their potential to revolutionize the lives of consumers, businesses, and society overall. To compile this year's list, Fast Company's editorial staff assessed application factors such as technological significance, overcoming development challenges, evidence of success over the past 12 months, and the impact it will have in the future.

Truepic provides authenticity infrastructure for the internet. The company's transparency tools deliver verifiable information about the origin and editing history of digital content. Truepic is dedicated to advancing products and services that establish transparency in digital content, empowering viewers and users to identify authenticity and differentiate human from computer-generated. Recognized as one of TIME's Best Inventions and Fast Company's World Changing Ideas, consumers, businesses, creators, and publishers trust Truepic's technologies to make informed decisions.

