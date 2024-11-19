Propw Concludes WOW SUMMIT Thailand Tour, Strengthening Ties With Crypto Community Amid Market Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dubai, UAE , Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PropW , the first licensed proprietary trading focused on trading, recently concluded a highly profiled tour in Thailand, reinforcing its dedication to a growing and its commitment to making trading accessible for new users. With Thailand ranking 10th globally in adoption, PropW's Thailand tour aligned with the country's evolving crypto-friendly regulations and demonstrated their hands-on approach to onboarding and supporting traders in a burgeoning market.









A Hands-On Approach to Supporting New Traders

PropW's mission to make trading accessible to everyone was central to its Thailand tour. During an exclusive side event, PropW's Global Affiliate Director, William, addressed attendees on the company's philosophy that anyone, regardless of experience, can begin trading with the right support.“We're different,” said William.“We don't just give them capital and let them figure things out-we mentor them. From day one, we're providing guidance on best practices, offering feedback on strategies, and equipping traders with the resources they need to succeed. We're all about education.”

This approach has helped PropW maintain a 90% retention rate among its top-performing traders, a testament to the platform's commitment to fostering a positive trading experience. PropW's long-term vision is to build enduring relationships with traders and help them scale their success over time. To support this mission, the platform provides in-house trading experts who offer live sessions, professional trading skills evaluation system and educational content designed to empower traders at every level.

PropW has also invested in product innovations aimed at improving the user experience. Recently, the platform upgraded its affiliate system, enabling real-time commission tracking and daily payouts, allowing affiliates to efficiently manage their activities. This enhancement is part of PropW's broader strategy to collaborate with affiliates and key opinion leaders (KOLs), ensuring new users have the resources and support they need to start their trading journeys confidently. Additionally, it currently supports over 30 trading pairs and planning additional asset listings by December.









Building Strong Foundations in Thailand's Thriving Crypto Market

Thailand's progressive stance on digital assets has positioned it as one of the most crypto-friendly nations globally, attracting both retail and institutional investors. This year saw significant regulatory advancements, including a VAT exemption on digital asset trading announced by the Finance Ministry, and recent SEC proposals allowing institutional-grade mutual and private funds to invest in U.S.-based spot crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These changes are expected to bring greater legitimacy and stability to the crypto market in Thailand, encouraging large-scale institutional participation and setting the stage for sustained market growth.

PropW's Thailand tour strategically capitalized on this favorable regulatory environment. The company's presence at the WOW Summit Bangkok as a gold sponsor underscored its commitment to the Thai market. Held amid Thailand Blockchain Week, ETHGlobal, and Devcon, the WOW Summit featured PropW's booth, where team members engaged with prominent industry influencers like CryptoBair, Vitalii Kaminskyi, MaeveCooks, and Pukerainbow.

PropW's successful tour in Thailand marks a significant step in its mission to democratize trading, foster trading talent, and build a supportive community across Asia and beyond.

About PropW

PropW is the first licensed proprietary trading platform designed specifically for crypto traders. It allows traders to leverage the platform's fund, manage substantial funds, and demonstrate their trading skills through a comprehensive trading test. PropW emphasizes compliance and offers up to 80% profit commission to its users, integrating deeply into CoinW's ecosystem to support traders. Register now.

CONTACT: marketing at coinw.com