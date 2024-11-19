Saudi Arabia Digital Printing Market Set For Robust Growth, Projected To Reach US$ 766.58 Million By 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
CHICAGO, NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Saudi Arabia digital printing market
was valued at US$ 351.33 million in 2023 and is expected to experience significant growth, generating a projected revenue of US$ 766.58 million by 2032. This growth is anticipated to occur at a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.24% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.
Digital printing, which allows for high-quality, customizable, and efficient printing solutions across various industries, is increasingly gaining popularity in Saudi Arabia. The market's expansion can be attributed to advancements in digital printing technology, growing demand for personalized printing services, and the increasing adoption of digital solutions by businesses across sectors such as textiles, packaging, and advertising.
Key drivers fueling this market growth include the rise in demand for customized and on-demand printing services, technological advancements that enhance print quality and speed, and the growing emphasis on eco-friendly printing solutions. Additionally, the adoption of digital printing in the packaging industry, especially for short-run and personalized packaging, is expected to contribute to market expansion.
As Saudi Arabia continues to modernize its industrial landscape, digital printing is becoming a crucial component of the nation's economic diversification strategies, aligning with Vision 2030's push for innovation and sustainability.
Industry leaders and stakeholders are optimistic about the long-term prospects of the Saudi digital printing market, which is expected to witness further technological advancements, increased investment, and a rise in demand across both established and emerging industries.
Major Players in Saudi Arabia Digital Printing Market
Agfa-Gevaert N.V.
Canon, Inc.
Epson co.
Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
Gulf Business Solution (GBS)
HP Inc.
Kodak
Konica Minolta
MARK21EM-IMAJE
Mimaki Engineering Co., Ltd.
Prolines Group
Rabt Digital
Ricoh Company Ltd.
Toshiba Corporation
Xerox Corporation
Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation Overview:
By Solution
Printer
Small Format digital Laser Printers
Wide-Format Inkjet Printers
Roll-Feed Printers
Flatbed Printers
Hybrid Printers
Others
Consumables
Ink
Aqueous
Solvent
UV-curable
Latex
Dye Sublimation
Media/Substrate
Fabric
Paper & Paperboard
Plastic Films/Foils
Metal
Glass
Leather
Ceramics
Others
Cartridge
Other Consumables
Services
Design & Installation
Training
Repair & Maintenance
By Application
Barcoding
Numbering
Labeling
QR Coding
Variable Data
Marking
On-Demand Printing
Web-to-print
Others
By End Users
Textile
Packaging
Advertising
Cosmetics & Personal Care
Food & Beverage
Electronics
Automotives
Healthcare
Others
By Region
Riyadh
Jeddah
Dammam
Makkah
Madinah
Dhahran
Rest of Saudi Arabia
