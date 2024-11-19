Summit Spine & Joint Centers Acquires North Carolina-Based Integrated Pain Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Summit Spine & Joint Centers (“Summit” or the“Company”), a minimally invasive spine that specializes in treating patients with chronic pain, has announced the acquisition of Integrated Pain Solutions (“IPS”), a pain management practice with 18 providers across 11 locations in North Carolina. This marks the first“add-on” acquisition for Summit Spine & Joint Centers. Through the acquisition of Integrated Pain Solutions, Summit's footprint includes 41 locations across three states (Georgia, Tennessee, and North Carolina).

Summit has earned a reputation for excellence in minimally invasive spine and“patient first” compassionate care. Summit's unique model involves joint ventures with entrepreneurial physicians at the surgery center level, as well as partnerships with large hospital systems on the practice side. The combination of physician partnerships and hospital collaborations is distinctive within the physician practice management ecosystem. The expansion into North Carolina represents a pivotal step in the organization's commitment to extending its reach across the Southeastern U.S., providing the highest level of quality care to individuals suffering from chronic pain.

“We are very pleased to partner with the IPS leadership team, including founders Dr. James Taylor and NP Jerri Patterson, who is a clinical leader with Dr. Todd Reiter, and VP of Operations Ed Ross, along with their excellent staff of providers” said Dr. Amit Patel of Summit Spine & Joint Centers.“More importantly, we are looking forward to continuing to provide the highest level of care to patients suffering from pain in the southeastern North Carolina, with enhanced procedural capabilities and an expanded suite of services.”

“Summit's acquisition of IPS represents the coming together of two exceptional practices dedicated to improving lives of people with chronic pain,” said Dr. James Taylor.

Summit Spine & Joint Centers is a premier minimally invasive spine platform treating patients with chronic pain needs specialized in the precise diagnosis and treatment of neck pain, back pain, herniated disks, sciatica, headache, pelvic, musculoskeletal, neuropathic pain, and many other conditions, relying on state-of-the-art machines and equipment for accurate and effective diagnosis and treatment.

Summit's team of experienced doctors, nurses, and staff use the most innovative technologies and equipment to diagnose and successfully treat a range of conditions, with a goal of giving their patients relief from their pain so that they may lead a fuller life. The Company's clinics offer a wide range of services, including spinal cord stimulation, epidurals, joint injections, nerve blocks, regenerative medicine, and more. In addition, patients have access to comprehensive minimally invasive spine options, including expanded care in Summit Spine's ambulatory surgery center (ASC) locations when needed.

Summit Spine & Joint Centers now operates 41 clinics, with Georgia locations in Athens, Braselton, Buford, Canton, Cartersville, Carrollton, Commerce, Conyers, Cummings, Dalton, Decatur, East Cobb, Gainesville, Jasper, Johns Creek/Norcross, Lawrenceville, Lithia Springs, Newnan, Ringgold/Ft. Oglethorpe, Rome, Roswell, Savannah, Snellville, Stockbridge, Stonecrest/Lithonia, Winder, and Woodstock; North Carolina clinics in Asheboro, Beaufort, Fayetteville, Jacksonville, Laurinburg (2), Rockingham, Southern Pines, Wadesboro, Whiteville, and Wilmington; as well as a clinic in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

