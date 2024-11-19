Teleflex To Present At The 36Th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WAYNE, Pa., Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liam Kelly, Chairman, President and CEO, Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX), is scheduled to speak at the 36th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare at The Lotte New York Palace, New York, NY, on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. (ET).

A live webcast of the conference presentation will be available on the investor section of the Teleflex website at teleflex.com .

About Teleflex Incorporated

As a global provider of medical technologies, Teleflex is driven by our purpose to improve the health and quality of people's lives. Through our vision to become the most trusted partner in healthcare, we offer a diverse portfolio with solutions in the therapy areas of anesthesia, emergency medicine, interventional cardiology and radiology, surgical, vascular access, and urology. We believe that the potential of great people, purpose driven innovation, and world-class products can shape the future direction of healthcare.

Teleflex is the home of ArrowTM, BarrigelTM, DeknatelTM, LMATM, PillingTM, QuikClotTM, RüschTM, UroLiftTM and WeckTM – trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.

At Teleflex, we are empowering the future of healthcare. For more information, please visit .

