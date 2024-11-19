Surgical Microscopes Market, Competitive Landscape And Market Forecast To 2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surgical Microscopes - Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The surgical microscopes market was valued at USD 1.02 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030 to reach USD 1.78 billion by 2030.

The surgical microscopes market is expanding rapidly due to the rising instances of chronic diseases including periodontal diseases, oral illnesses, and fibroids, increasing product developmental activities, the growing burden of surgical procedures, among others that are expected to escalate the overall surgical microscopes market during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030.

Surgical Microscopes Market Dynamics:

As per data provided by the World Health Organization WHO (2023), more than 1 billion adults, about 19% of the global population, are affected by severe periodontal diseases. According to recent estimates from the WHO, Global Oral Health Status Report (2022), oral illnesses afflict around 3.5 billion people globally, with middle-income nations accounting for three out of every four cases.

Surgical microscopes are critical in oral health conditions, enhancing the precision of procedures for severe periodontal disease and other oral illnesses. These devices allow for detailed visualization of gum tissues and tooth structures, aiding in precise scaling, root planning, and microsurgery to manage infections and support tissue regeneration.

The latest statistics from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (2021) stated that by the time women reach the age of 50, between 20 to 80 percent of women will have fibroids. The vast majority of women with fibroids will be in their 40s and early 50s.

Therefore, the factors stated above collectively will drive the overall surgical microscopes market growth. Surgical microscopes are essential in treating fibroids, allowing precise removal of fibroid tissue while preserving healthy uterine structures. This precision supports better outcomes and faster recovery, making these microscopes crucial in managing fibroid-related procedures.

However, the availability of alternative options in the market, and others may limit their end-user base, thus acting as key constraints limiting the growth of the surgical microscopes market growth.

Surgical Microscopes Market Key Players:

Some of the key market players operating in the surgical microscopes market include Danaher, Novartis, ZEISS, Topcon, Olympus, Haag-Streit Group, CJ-OPTIK, Meiji Techno., Sinol Dental Limited, Alltion Co., ARRI UBMS, Karl Kaps, Takagi Seiko, Global Surgical Corporation, Optomic, Jiangsu Bairun Medical Technology Co., Ltd., Hefei DentaFilm Medical Equipment Co., Ltd., MediWorks, ATMOS MedizinTechnik, Labo America and others.

Recent Developmental Activities in the Surgical Microscopes Market:



In January 2024, Leica Microsystems launched an evolved version of its ARveo 8 digital visualization microscope for neurosurgery. The ever-growing ecosystem, ARveo 8, enhanced surgical visualization through the application of a 3D view and augmented reality (AR) fluorescence.

In April 2023, Bausch + Lomb announced the introduction of the SeeLumaT Fully Digital Surgical Visualization Platform. This platform provided ophthalmic surgeons with a new level of visualization compared to optical, hybrid, and retrofitted microscopes. In October 2021, Leica Microsystems launched a new generation of the M320 dental microscope for micro-dentistry.

Key Takeaways from the Surgical Microscopes Market Report Study



Market size analysis for current surgical microscopes market size (2023), and market forecast for 6 years (2024 to 2030)

Top key product/technology developments, mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and joint ventures happened for the last 3 years

Key companies dominating the surgical microscopes market.

Various opportunities available for the other competitors in the surgical microscopes market space.

What are the top-performing segments in 2023? How these segments will perform in 2030?

Which are the top-performing regions and countries in the current surgical microscopes market scenario? Which are the regions and countries where companies should have concentrated on opportunities for surgical microscopes market growth in the coming future?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Surgical Microscopes Market Report Introduction

2. Surgical Microscopes Market Executive Summary

3. Competitive Landscape

4. Regulatory Analysis

5. Surgical Microscopes Market Key Factors Analysis

5.1. Surgical Microscopes Market Drivers

5.1.1. Rising instances of chronic diseases

5.1.2. Increasing product developmental activities worldwide

5.1.3. Growing burden of surgical procedure

5.2. Surgical Microscopes Market Restraints and Challenges

5.2.1. Availability of alternative options in the market

5.3. Surgical Microscopes Market Opportunities

5.3.1. Integration of fluorescence-based technologies

5.3.2. Expanding medical infrastructure in emerging markets

6. Surgical Microscopes Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis

7. Surgical Microscopes Market Assessment

7.1. By Type

7.1.1. On Casters

7.1.2. Wall Mounted

7.1.3. Table-top

7.1.4. Ceiling Mounted

7.2. By Application

7.2.1. Dental

7.2.2. ENT

7.2.3. Gynecology

7.2.4. Ophthalmology

7.2.5. Others

7.3. By End-User

7.3.1. Hospitals

7.3.2. Ambulatory Surgery Centers

7.3.3. Others

7.4. By Geography

8. Surgical Microscopes Market Company and Product Profiles



Danaher

Novartis

ZEISS

Topcon

Olympus

Haag-Streit Group

CJ-OPTIK

Meiji Techno.

Sinol Dental Limited

Alltion Co., Ltd.

ARRI UBMS

Karl Kaps

Takagi Seiko

Global Surgical Corporation

Optomic

Jiangsu Bairun Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

Hefei DentaFilm Medical Equipment Co., Ltd.

MediWorks

ATMOS MedizinTechnik Labo America, Inc.

