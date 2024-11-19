UN rights director criticizes Russian attacks on Ukraine's power infrastructure

(MENAFN) On Friday, the UN human rights chief criticized a series of Russian attacks on Ukraine's power infrastructure over the weekend, stating that they caused additional suffering for civilians.

In a statement, Volker Turk stated that the missile and long-range drone attacks impacted no less than 15 areas over the nations, including Kyiv.



'These latest attacks on installations are yet another cruel blow to civilians who have already endured so much,' stated Turk.



Turk's comments appeared a day ahead of Russia's conflict in Ukraine was set to mark the grim milestone of 1,000 days.



'A winter power shortage will place the health and well-being of civilians, particularly older people, those with disabilities, low-income families, and the internally displaced, at grave risk,' he noted.



He repeated his call on Moscow to meet its global obligations, stop its armed attack urgently and withdraw all of its army services from Ukraine.

MENAFN19112024000045016755ID1108901399