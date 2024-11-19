Baijiayun Contributes To The Urban And Rural School Community Project, Empowering An Infinite Future For Smart Education

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BEIJING, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baijiayun Group Ltd ("Baijiayun" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RTC ), a one-stop AI solution provider, recently made contributions to the " Urban and Rural School Community " project.

On November 11th, the training work for the "Urban and Rural School Community" project was held at the Fangzhuang Campus of the Beijing No.18 Middle School.

Baijiayun provided service support for the "Three Classrooms" digital for this urban and rural community project. Relevant principals, teachers, and student representatives from Fengning County in Hebei Province and Wenxi County in Shanxi Province participated in the launching ceremony online through this platform.

At the project site, through the interactive connection via the cloud, relevant education experts interacted in real time and had cordial exchanges with teachers and student representatives, breaking through the limitations of space and sharing the great achievements of education and teaching.

Based on the "Three Classrooms" digital platform provided by Baijiayun, teachers from schools in Fengtai District of Beijing, Fengning County of Chengde City, and Wenxi County of Yuncheng City actively participated in Chinese open classes, observed teaching activities together, and jointly carried out exchanges on listening, evaluating, and commenting on classes through the cloud of the "Three Classrooms" digital platform after class.

The platform not only helped teachers from different regions and schools deepen their understanding of teaching materials and teaching methods, but also enabled them to enhance complementary advantages and exchange experiences with the help of various tools provided by the platform, further optimizing teaching concepts and broadening the ideas for classroom teaching design.

In the past few years, Baijiayun has successfully met various demands under the background of new opportunities and provided abundant audio and video technology support and services for smart education. Up to now, Baijiayun has deployed thousands of integrated smart classrooms with both software and hardware across the country, providing in-depth services and

helping education break through the limitations of time and space and realize resource sharing.

About Baijiayun Group Ltd



Baijiayun is a one-stop AI video solution provider with core expertise in SaaS/PaaS solutions. Baijiayun is committed to delivering reliable, high-quality video experiences across devices and localities and has grown rapidly since its inception in 2017. Premised on its industry-leading video-centric technologies, Baijiayun offers a wealth of video-centric technology solutions, including Video SaaS/PaaS, Video Cloud and Software, and Video AI and System Solutions. Baijiayun caters to the evolving communications and collaboration needs of enterprises of all sizes and industries. For more information, please visit href="" rel="nofollow" baijiayu .

