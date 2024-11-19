VIAVI Selected By TDC NET To Enable Network Transformation With Advanced, End-To-End Automated Monitoring Across Complex Domains

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CHANDLER, Ariz., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VIAVI Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV ) today announced that TDC NET , the largest and most experienced provider of digital infrastructure in Denmark, has selected NITRO® AIOps for end-to-end monitoring that continuously observes, analyzes, and manages network performance across multiple domains. The deployment of NITRO AIOps is part of TDC NET's larger transformation strategy that includes other vendors integrated by

Infosys , a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting.

NITRO AIOps supports TDC NET's transformation objectives by delivering consolidated network monitoring and real automation to drive business productivity. Leveraging advanced AI/ML techniques, this platform from VIAVI enables automated topology mapping, event correlation to identify root cause of network problems and AI-driven forecasting. It provides a unified dashboard ('single pane of glass') for proactive network monitoring, along with next-best-action recommendations based on predictive algorithms.

The solution is designed to operate across TDC NET's entire IT and Telco ecosystem –

including mobile, coax, fiber, core and transport networks as well as the data centers –

serving as the central hub for TDC NET network management and monitoring needs. By connecting with multiple vendors, technologies and domains, it simplifies network operations by consolidating data and alerts into a single, intelligent system. From planning to execution and post-delivery support, VIAVI will work closely with TDC NET to ensure smooth integration, minimize disruptions and accelerate value realization across the infrastructure.

"As a connectivity pioneer in Denmark, TDC NET is focused on improving and automating the operations for both fixed-line and mobile networks, so we rely on proven innovation and performance from partners like VIAVI," said Carsten Rasmussen, Head of IT Enablement, TDC NET. "The end-to-end network monitoring offered by NITRO AIOps is essential for maintaining optimal network performance, enhancing service quality and improving the experience for our customers."

"VIAVI is pleased to offer proactive, problem-solving solutions for TDC NET as part of their vision to deploy one of the world's most advanced digital infrastructures," said Deepak Shahane, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Service Enablement, VIAVI. "NITRO AIOps ultimately transforms network monitoring into an intelligent, self-healing process, to maintain optimal network performance and high availability, ensuring stable, future-proof connections that TDC NET demands."

