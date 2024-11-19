(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canada General Insurance: Key Trends and Opportunities to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides in-depth analysis, information, and insights into Canada's general insurance segment. It provides values for key performance indicators such as gross written premium, penetration, and premium ceded and cession rates during the review period (2019-23) and forecast period (2024-28).

The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of Canada's economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.

The report brings together the analyst's research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in Canada. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

Key insights and dynamics of Canada's general insurance segment.

A comprehensive overview of Canada's economy, government initiatives, and investment opportunities.

Canada's insurance regulatory framework's evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing, and capital requirements.

Canada's general insurance industry's market structure giving details of lines of business.

Canada's general reinsurance business' market structure giving details of premium ceded along with cession rates.

Distribution channels deployed by Canada's general insurers. Details of the competitive landscape and competitors' profiles.

It provides historical values for Canada's general insurance segment for the report's 2019-23 review period, and projected figures for the 2024-28 forecast period. It profiles the top general insurance companies in Canada and outlines the key regulations affecting them.

Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast market data related to Canada's general insurance segment.

Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends, and growth opportunities in Canada's general insurance segment.

Assess the competitive dynamics in the general insurance segment. Identify growth opportunities and market dynamics in key product categories.

Executive Summary

Economy Overview

Regulatory and Compliance

Key Market Trends

Trends and KPIs

Line of Business

Distribution Channels

Competitive Landscape

Deals and Jobs

Reinsurance Appendix

Canada General Insurance Company Profiles



Intact Insurance Company

Aviva Insurance Company Of Canada

Lloyd's Underwriters

Security National Insurance Company

Co-operators General Insurance Company

The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company

Definity Insurance Company

Certas Home and Auto Insurance Company

Allstate Insurance Company of Canada

Northbridge General Insurance Corporation

The Personal Insurance Company

Chubb Insurance Company of Canada

Zurich Insurance Company Limited(Canada)

AIG Insurance Company of Canada

The Dominion of Canada General Insurance Company

Unifund Assurance Company

Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance Company of Canada

Liberty Mutual Insurance Company (Canada)

Sagen Mortgage Insurance Company Canada Novex Insurance Company

