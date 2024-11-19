(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thematic Intelligence: Anti-Submarine Warfare (2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Anti-Submarine Warfare operations are gaining renewed attention in the global defense due to heightened geopolitical tensions between major naval powers, driving and technological innovation in a field of expertise which has undergone a period of relative stagnation following the end of the Cold War.

Key Highlights



Rising geopolitical tensions between major naval powers, some of which operate submarines capable of fielding nuclear weapons systems, are driving renewed interest in the field of anti-submarine warfare (ASW) operations.

The digitization of defense technologies such as AI-enabled sensors and autonomous platforms has supplemented more conventional anti-submarine warfare capabilities to enhance efficiency and create innovative opportunities. The growing versatility of mutli-purpose defense technologies has also provides opportunities for a wider range of defense and technology companies to enter the anti-submarine warfare market, increasing competition at a time of rising global investment.

Scope



The key defense challenges that forces and defense sector suppliers face are covered.

The investment opportunities for armed forces, suppliers, and institutional investors, across the whole Anti-Submarine Warfare operations value chain are covered. Highlights from the range different Anti-Submarine Warfare related research and development programs currently being undertaken by various military organizations and defense companies.

Reasons to Buy



Determine potential investment companies based on trend analysis and market projections.

Gaining an understanding of the market challenges and opportunities surrounding the Anti-Submarine Warfare theme. Understanding how spending on defense segments related to Anti-Submarine Warfare operations will fit into the overall market and which spending areas are being prioritized.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive summary

Players

Thematic Briefing

Anti-Submarine Warfare - an overview

Airborne assets

Naval assets

Space-based assets

Unmanned assets

Sensors

Trends

Technology Trends

Macroeconomic Trends

Regulatory Trends

Industry Analysis

Market size & growth forecasts

Case studies

Timeline

Signals

Case studies

Mergers, acquisitions & venture financing trends

Patent trends

Hiring trends

Value Chain

Aerospace Platforms

C4ISR Platforms

Naval Platforms

Kinetic solutions

Companies

Leading companies

Disruptive companies

Sector Scorecards

Aerospace, Defense & Security scorecard Glossary

Anti-Submarine Warfare Leading Players



Airbus

Atlas Elektronik

Aviation industry corporation of China (AVIC)

BAE Systems

Boeing

CAE

General Atomics

General Dynamics

Huntington Ingalls Industries

JSC Tacticl Missiles Corp

Kongsberg

L3Harris Technologies

Leidos

Leonardo

Lockheed Martin

Naval Group

Northrop Grumman

R+Z44adar MMS

Sonardyne International

Thales

Thyssenkrupp

RTX Corp

United Shipbuilding

5KSytems

Anduril

Ares Shipyards

Austal shipyards

CASIC

CSIC

ELAC Sonar

Geospectrum Technologies

Hanwha Corp

Larsen & Toubro

Kawasaki

Marine Sonic Technologies

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders limited

Meteksan Defense

MSubs

Navantia

Fincantieri

PAL Aerospace

Poly Technologies

Teledyne Technologies

Toshiba Turkish Aerospace Industries.

