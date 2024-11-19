Anti-Submarine Warfare Thematic Intelligence Research Report 2024: Investment Opportunities, R&D Programs, Digitization And AI-Enabled Sensors Revolutionize The Sector
Date
11/19/2024 6:31:02 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thematic Intelligence: Anti-Submarine Warfare (2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Anti-Submarine Warfare operations are gaining renewed attention in the global defense market due to heightened geopolitical tensions between major naval powers, driving investment and technological innovation in a field of expertise which has undergone a period of relative stagnation following the end of the Cold War.
Key Highlights
Rising geopolitical tensions between major naval powers, some of which operate submarines capable of fielding nuclear weapons systems, are driving renewed interest in the field of anti-submarine warfare (ASW) operations. The digitization of defense technologies such as AI-enabled sensors and autonomous platforms has supplemented more conventional anti-submarine warfare capabilities to enhance efficiency and create innovative opportunities. The growing versatility of mutli-purpose defense technologies has also provides opportunities for a wider range of defense and technology companies to enter the anti-submarine warfare market, increasing competition at a time of rising global investment.
Scope
The key defense challenges that forces and defense sector suppliers face are covered. The investment opportunities for armed forces, suppliers, and institutional investors, across the whole Anti-Submarine Warfare operations value chain are covered. Highlights from the range different Anti-Submarine Warfare related research and development programs currently being undertaken by various military organizations and defense companies.
Reasons to Buy
Determine potential investment companies based on trend analysis and market projections. Gaining an understanding of the market challenges and opportunities surrounding the Anti-Submarine Warfare theme. Understanding how spending on defense segments related to Anti-Submarine Warfare operations will fit into the overall market and which spending areas are being prioritized.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive summary Players Thematic Briefing Anti-Submarine Warfare - an overview Airborne assets Naval assets Space-based assets Unmanned assets Sensors Trends Technology Trends Macroeconomic Trends Regulatory Trends Industry Analysis Market size & growth forecasts Case studies Timeline Signals Case studies Mergers, acquisitions & venture financing trends Patent trends Hiring trends Value Chain Aerospace Platforms C4ISR Platforms Naval Platforms Kinetic solutions Companies Leading companies Disruptive companies Sector Scorecards Aerospace, Defense & Security scorecard Glossary
Anti-Submarine Warfare Leading Players
Airbus Atlas Elektronik Aviation industry corporation of China (AVIC) BAE Systems Boeing CAE General Atomics General Dynamics Huntington Ingalls Industries JSC Tacticl Missiles Corp Kongsberg L3Harris Technologies Leidos Leonardo Lockheed Martin Naval Group Northrop Grumman R+Z44adar MMS Sonardyne International Thales Thyssenkrupp RTX Corp United Shipbuilding 5KSytems Anduril Ares Shipyards Austal shipyards CASIC CSIC ELAC Sonar Geospectrum Technologies Hanwha Corp Larsen & Toubro Kawasaki Marine Sonic Technologies Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders limited Meteksan Defense MSubs Navantia Fincantieri PAL Aerospace Poly Technologies Teledyne Technologies Toshiba Turkish Aerospace Industries.
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN19112024004107003653ID1108901382
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.