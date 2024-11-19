Dry Type Transformer Market In MEA And KSA To Surpass $1.6 Billion By 2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Rise in demand for infrastructure development is anticipated to significantly drive the growth of the KSA and MEA dry type transformer market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Research, titled,“KSA and MEA Dry type transformer Market by Type, Technology, Phase, Voltage and End-Use: Opportunity Analysis and forecast, 2023–2033”, the KSA and MEA dry type transformer market size was valued at $0.8 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach $ 1.6 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2024 to 2033.IntroductionA dry-type transformer is an electrical transformer that uses air or a solid, non-liquid insulation medium, rather than oil, to provide insulation between the primary and secondary windings. As compared to oil-filled transformers, which use liquid insulation to dissipate heat, dry-type transformers rely on natural or forced air cooling systems, making them safer and more environmentally friendly. The core and coil assembly in dry-type transformers is typically made of materials that do not require the use of oil for cooling, such as epoxy resin or cast resin, which provide insulation and help the transformer maintain operational efficiency.Download Sample PDF:Market DynamicsThe Middle East and Africa (MEA), including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) have seen significant growth in the usage of dry type transformers, driven by several factors such as industrialization, infrastructure development, and rise in demand for reliable power supply. Several key industries in the region are leveraging dry type transformers due to their safety, cost-effectiveness, and energy efficiency.Power generation and distribution are the largest application areas for dry type transformers in KSA and MEA regions. As the region undergoes rapid urbanization and industrialization, the demand for reliable and efficient electricity distribution systems has increased. Dry type transformers play a key role in electrical substations, where they step down high voltages from power lines to levels suitable for use in commercial, industrial, and residential areas. All these factors are expected to drive the demand for the KSA and MEA dry type transformer market during the forecast period.The high initial cost of dry-type transformers is a significant factor restraining the growth of the dry-type transformer market in Saudi Arabia (KSA) and the broader Middle East & Africa (MEA) region. As compared to oil-filled transformers, which are generally less expensive to produce, dry-type transformers require specialized materials such as epoxy resin, advanced insulation systems, and robust construction to ensure optimal performance and safety. These materials and manufacturing processes contribute to a higher upfront purchase price, making dry-type transformers less financially accessible for some industries and sectors, particularly those in developing regions or with limited budgets. All these factors hamper the KSA and MEA dry type transformer market growth.The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and the Middle East and Africa (MEA) regions are witnessing significant advancements in energy infrastructure as governments and utilities increasingly adopt smart grid technologies. These technologies are essential for modernizing the electrical grid, making it more efficient, resilient, and capable of integrating renewable energy sources. Smart grids represent a transformative shift in energy management, thus offering growth opportunities for manufacturers to develop transformers integrated with advanced monitoring and digital control systems. These innovations enhance operational efficiency and reliability and open new market avenues for manufacturers catering to the unique needs of the region. All these factors are anticipated to offer new growth opportunities for KSA and MEA dry type transformer market during the forecast period.Enquiry Before Buying:Segments OverviewThe KSA and MEA dry type transformer market is segmented into type, technology, phase, voltage, end use, and region. On the basis of type, the market is divided into dry type converter transformer and dry type rectifier transformer. On the basis of technology, the market is bifurcated into cast resin and vacuum pressure impregnated. By phase, the market is categorized into single-phase and three-phase. On the basis of voltage, the market is classified into low-voltage, and medium-voltage. On the basis of end use, the market is divided into industrial, commercial, and others. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across KSA and MEA.Competitive AnalysisThe major players operating in the KSA and MEA dry type transformer market include Schneider Electric, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd, WESCOSA, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd, General Electric Company, Hitachi Energy Ltd., Eaton Corporation, alfanar Group, Bahra Electric, and Siemens AG.Key Findings of the Study.As per KSA and MEA dry type transformer market analysis, by type, the dry type rectifier transformer segment was the highest revenue contributor, growing with a CAGR of 6.4%..On the basis of technology, the cast resin segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2023..On the basis of phase, the three-phase segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2023..Based on voltage, the low-voltage segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2023..Based on end-use, the industrial segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2023.Connect To Analyst:Key regulations on the KSA and MEA Dry type transformer Market.Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) SpecificationsThe Saudi Electricity Company has established specific specifications for dry type transformers, particularly for enclosed medium-voltage distribution transformers. Key aspects of these specifications include,Design Requirements: Transformers must meet or exceed SEC specifications and relevant international standards, including IEC standards such as IEC 60085 for thermal evaluations and IEC 60529 for enclosure protection ratings.Service Conditions: Transformers are designed for indoor operation under specified service conditions, including temperature and humidity tolerances.Performance Standards: Transformers must be capable of continuous operation at full load without exceeding temperature rise limits. They are typically three-phase units with natural air ventilation..Market Trends and Regulations ImpactThe demand for dry type transformers is increasing due to several factors such as,Environmental Concerns: With a global shift towards sustainability, dry type transformers are favored for their lower emissions and reduced risk of environmental contamination as compared to oil-filled counterparts.Urbanization and Infrastructure Development: As urban areas expand, the need for reliable and safe power distribution systems grows. Dry type transformers are preferred in densely populated regions due to their safety features and lower maintenance needs..Installation GuidelinesIndoor vs. Outdoor Use: While primarily used indoors due to their minimal fire hazard, dry type transformers can be installed outdoors if protected by suitable enclosures such as, NEMA type 3, under moderate environmental conditions.Space Requirements: Adequate surrounding space is required for air circulation and maintenance access. Specific guidelines regarding clearances from adjacent equipment are outlined in NEC Article 450.21

