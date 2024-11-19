From 8% To 37% Of Global Markets: How Brazil’S EU Trade Deal Could Outperform China

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) A game-changing trade agreement between Brazil and the European Union stands ready to reshape the economic landscape.



This deal would expand Brazil's global access from a modest 8% to a substantial 37%, creating new opportunities for businesses and consumers alike.



Money talks: For every billion reais of exports to the EU , Brazil gains 21,700 new jobs and R$3.2 billion ($561.4 million) in production value. These numbers exceed even the benefits from trade with China, Brazil's current top partner.



The stakes are high. Current trade between the regions already tops R$590 billion ($103.5 billion) annually, with investments reaching R$2.05 trillion ($359.6 billion).



This existing foundation promises even greater returns once trade barriers fall. The global economy faces supply chain disruptions and mounting pressures.







This agreement offers a solution by diversifying trade routes and strengthening economic resilience. For businesses, this means more reliable supply chains and new market opportunities.

The agreement would affect daily commerce in several ways:







Lower prices on European goods in Brazilian markets



Easier access to Brazilian products in European stores



More job opportunities in export-related industries

Stable supply chains for manufacturers



France's recent opposition presents a significant hurdle. Prime Minister Michel Barnier demands changes to the current draft, adding tension to the negotiations.Brazilian officials aim to conclude talks by year-end, though no breakthrough is expected at the ongoing G20 summit. A coalition of 79 business organizations from both regions strongly supports the agreement.They emphasize its role in maintaining competitive economies and creating sustainable trade relationships. The focus extends beyond mere commerce to include environmental protection and labor rights.This deal represents more than just trade statistics. It offers a practical path to economic growth, job creation, and business expansion for both regions.With 750 million people standing to benefit, the impact would extend from corporate boardrooms to household budgets.