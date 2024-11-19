Taylor Morrison Announces Grand Opening Of Aden At Westview Community In Kissimmee

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

New community features nearly 700 homes and exciting planned amenities

KISSIMMEE, Fla., Nov. 19, 2024

America's Most Trusted® Home Builder Taylor Morrison is announcing the grand opening of its new community, Aden at Westview , which will bring approximately 691 single-family homes to the Orlando area.

"From dining to shopping, major employers and outdoor activities, there's so much to enjoy in Kissimmee and we are thrilled to expand Taylor Morrison's presence here with the opening of Aden at Westview," said Taylor Morrison Orlando Division President Brian Brunhofer. "In addition to our expansive range of floor plan options, future residents can look forward to our lifestyle programming with our planned Hub community clubhouse and exciting indoor and outdoor amenities."

Aden at Westview is part of the 2,500-acre master-planned community Westview, which will include planned trail heads, open space and more. The community will preserve the natural wetlands of the area and incorporate indigenous flora and fauna into the overall community landscape.

Selling from the mid-$300s, Aden North at Westview features 10 beautifully appointed one- and two-story floor plans ranging from 1,768-3,422 sq. ft. with 3-6 bedrooms, 2-5.5 baths and 2-car-garages.

Aden South at Westview homes start from the low-$300s and feature 10 one- and two-story floor plans ranging from 1,455-2,516 sq. ft. with 3-5 bedrooms, 2-3.5 baths and 2-car-garages.

Aden at Westview residents will enjoy planned amenities at The Hub, a nearly 32,000 sq. ft. community clubhouse which will include a full-court basketball/multi-purpose gymnasium; movement studio; fitness center and free weight room; café; rock climbing wall; baseball and soccer fields; resort-style pool with play equipment; event lawn with amphitheater; pickleball, tennis, basketball and volleyball courts; and more.



With a convenient location near the Poinciana Parkway, Aden at Westview is close to a variety of shopping and restaurants and just a short commute from major Orlando employers including Walt Disney World, AdventHealth, Orlando Health, Lockheed Martin, Tupperware Brands and Siemens. Other nearby attractions include Lake Toho, Kissimmee Lakefront Park, Shingle Creek Regional Park and Old Town.

For more information and sales details, please visit taylormorrison .



About Taylor Morrison

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Taylor Morrison is one of the nation's leading homebuilders and developers. We serve a wide array of consumers from coast to coast, including first-time, move-up, luxury and resort lifestyle homebuyers and renters under our family of brands-including Taylor Morrison, Esplanade, Darling Homes Collection by Taylor Morrison and Yardly. From 2016-2024, Taylor Morrison has been recognized as America's Most Trusted® Builder by Lifestory Research. Our strong commitment to sustainability, our communities and our team is highlighted in our latest annual Sustainability and Belonging Report .



For more information about Taylor Morrison, please visit .

