Quarterly European Retail Review Report, Q3 2024 - Market Performance, Consumer Behavior, Macro-Economic Environment, Trading Updates, Retailers' News

The European retail is expected to grow at a 3.4% CAGR, driven by stabilizing inflation and expanding digital retail landscape

The Quarterly European Retail Review Report for Q3 2024 provides a comprehensive analysis of the retail sector across Europe, offering insights into consumer behavior, and economic factors affecting the industry. This report aims to serve as a valuable resource for retail businesses, investors, policymakers, and other stakeholders interested in the European retail landscape.

The report covers key markets within the European continent, including Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Ireland, Romania, Slovak Republic, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, and United Kingdom.

Key Highlights



Germany continues to dominate the European retail market, driven by its superior infrastructure and e-commerce channels

Clothing & footwear continues to experience a growth slump as economic uncertainties drive consumption away from non-essentials

Europe's health & beauty sector is anticipated to grow as consumers increasingly focus on wellness and natural & organic products

The UK is the second largest apparel market in Europe, driven by its strong domestic retailers such as Primark and Next

Germany continues to dominate Europe's electrical market due to its established online channel

Romania is expected to be the fastest growing health & beauty market in Europe with a CAGR of 10.0% between 2023 and 2028

Bulgaria will experience the fastest CAGR of 12.7% between 2023 and 2028 driven by rising consumer demand and a rapidly expanding retail sector

Home sector growth in the Republic of Ireland improves as consumers feel more confident about personal finances

The UK leads other market sales, driven by categories such as jewelry & watches, printed media, and sports equipment

Nearly half of the European consumers check prices online before purchasing, increasing the reach of online retailers in Europe

Hungary is expected to experience the most significant inflation drop in 2024, driven by improved market conditions and lower energy prices Republic of Ireland expected to experience the slowest growth as it saw strained exports caused by geopolitical issues

Scope



Understand what is driving sales in Europe by sector and country, the impact of the economy on consumers' purchases and updates on retailers' corporate filings and strategy news in Q3 2024.

The European retail market is projected to grow by 5.1% in 2024, driven by easing inflation and sustained demand for essentials, with a CAGR of 3.4% from 2023 to 2028.

Investments, particularly in health & beauty, will support growth, with this sector expected to achieve a 4.4% CAGR.

Bulgaria is forecasted to be the fastest-growing market due to its expanding retail infrastructure, while mature markets like Germany and France will see slower growth.

The food & grocery sector will continue to dominate, rising to a 51.2% market share by 2024, while clothing & footwear will decline as consumers prioritize essentials. Rising consumer interest in health & wellness will drive moderate growth in the health & beauty sector.

Market Performance:



Overall retail sales and growth rates.

Performance by retail sectors (e.g. food & grocery, clothing & footwear, electricals, etc.). Channel growth and online penetration.

Consumer Behavior:



Consumer Trends Impacting European Retail - Personal Finances.

How concerned are consumers regarding their personal financial situation- by country.

Cost Pressures - Inflation. How consumers within different age groups are coping with price rises.

Macro-economic Environment:



Consumer price inflation in European countries. GDP (Purchasing Power Parity) in European countries.

Trading Updates:



Updates on European retailers. The analyst's viewpoint.

Retailers' News:



Store expansions.

Financial performance. Strategies to improve sales performance.

Leading European Retail Companies



Puma

Adidas

LVMH

Carrefour

Pepco

Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA

Kering

ASDA

Burberry

Morrisons

Just Eat

Aldi

Miniso

REWE

Clas Ohlson

Mango

H&M

Greggs

Sosandar

Marks & Spencer

House of Fraser

Wickes

Currys

JD Sports

ASOS

John Lewis Shoprite

