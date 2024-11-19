Three New Advisors Team Up With Sowell Management In 3Rd Quarter

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The advisors, who head separate and distinct businesses under the Sowell umbrella, represent over $220 million in combined AUM

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sowell Management (Sowell), a privately held Registered Advisor serving independent advisors across the country, announced the

completed transitions of Michael Ellis, founder of Ellis Wealth Advisors, Daniel Rivers, founder of Rivers Investment Group, and Gregg Brant, of Barclay Breland Family Office, in the third quarter. The advisors joined Sowell from Raymond James, Osaic and Edward Jones.



"We are thrilled to announce the affiliation of three highly accomplished wealth advisors and welcome their practices to Sowell," said Jason Inglis, Chief Revenue Officer of Sowell Management. "They are

seasoned professionals with impressive advisory businesses who have built solid long-term relationships with their investor clients. While each had unique reasons for choosing Sowell, they were all looking to partner with a firm to help them run their businesses efficiently and build equity and enterprise value in their advisory businesses."



Michael Ellis

founded Ellis Wealth Advisors, LLC in Madison, Alabama, in 2015 to work with clients to ensure their financial strategies are consistently angled toward ideal outcomes. Focused and experienced, Ellis Wealth Advisors provides the resources and expertise of a large firm with the consideration and service typically found at a small boutique. The firm develops strategies that emphasize minimizing risk and enhancing long-term success, fortified by thorough, objective investment research and selection. Ellis and his team chose to join Sowell to use the firm's extensive resources to help take their independent business to the next level.



Daniel Rivers , founder of Rivers Investment Group, of Camden, Arkansas, has been in the investment business since 1985. Over the decades, Rivers has leveraged his experience to provide clients with comprehensive investment planning services with a unique and passionate focus on risk and active portfolio management. Rivers believes putting risk assessment at the forefront of the planning process and establishing the client's comfort range for fluctuation

is crucial. Sowell made a minority investment in Rivers Investment Group to give

him the resources and independence to continue to build his business and service his clients, as well as facilitate and solidify a succession plan.



Gregg Brant

has been a financial advisor since 2013, working for the past 11 years in Palm Beach County, Florida. Over his career, Brant

has been driven by a passion for empowering clients through personalized strategies tailored to their unique financial situations and aspirations. Brant chose to join Sowell through "tucking in" with existing Sowell partner firm, Barclay Breland Family Office. With the addition of Brant, Barclay Breland Family Office manages more than $219 million for high-net-worth individuals, families and business owners.



Bill Sowell, CEO and Founder of Sowell Management added, "Sowell's value proposition is resonating with advisors across the wealth management space. These newly affiliated advisors are the latest to see Sowell as the partner to help them bridge the gap to true independence. While our scale allows us to provide the technology, operations and compliance support that have become table stakes in our industry, we also offer the culture, advisor-centric service approach and personal relationships increasingly lacking at many of the larger firms. We welcome Michael, Daniel and Gregg to the Sowell family and look forward to helping them thrive."



About Sowell Management



Sowell Management is a privately held Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) and a trusted partner to financial advisors. Founded by financial advisor Bill Sowell in 2001, Sowell Management provides a platform of services and solutions to guide advisors on the path of true independence. Sowell has a nationwide network of financial advisors representing over $5 billion* in client assets (AUA/AUM) as of September 2024.



*Regulatory assets under management (AUM) are assets where Sowell provides continuous and regular supervisory or management services to client portfolios. Assets under administration (AUA) is a measure of the total assets for which Sowell provides administrative services. Working with a highly-rated advisor does not ensure that a client or prospective client will experience a higher level of performance or results.



