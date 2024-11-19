(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Vehicle Fleet Management for Retail - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product, and Country-Wise Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global commercial vehicle fleet management market for retail industry is projected to reach $7.58 billion by 2032 from $3.49 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.67% during the forecast period 2024-2032.

The demand for fleet management solutions in the retail industry is growing due to the increasing need for efficient logistics and supply chain management to meet consumer expectations for fast and reliable deliveries. Retailers are under pressure to optimize their delivery networks to handle the surge in e-commerce orders and ensure the timely delivery of goods to customers. Fleet management solutions offer real-time tracking, route optimization, and vehicle maintenance scheduling, which help retailers minimize delivery times, reduce fuel costs, and enhance overall operational efficiency.

Additionally, these solutions provide valuable insights into driver behavior and vehicle performance, enabling retailers to improve safety and reduce the risk of accidents. As customer satisfaction and loyalty hinge on prompt and accurate delivery services, the adoption of fleet management systems is essential for retailers looking to stay competitive in a rapidly evolving market.

EROAD Inc.

Geotab Inc.

Linxup

Merchants Fleet ORBCOMM

