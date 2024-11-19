Whitebit Exchange Celebrates 6 Years Of Innovation And Partnerships In The Crypto Industry

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VILNIUS, Lithuania, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WhiteBIT exchange is celebrating six years of rapid growth, solidifying its position among the leaders in the European market. From its beginnings as an ambitious startup in 2018, the company has evolved into a key player with 5.5 million users thanks to innovative solutions, a rapidly expanding ecosystem, a strong focus on security, and continuous enhancements to the user experience.

6 Key Achievements

1. WhiteBIT Surpasses 5.5 Million Users, Strengthening Its Leadership in Europe

Ahead of its sixth anniversary, WhiteBIT crypto exchange has reached a milestone of over 5.5 million registered users. In the past year alone, the platform added more than 1.5 million new accounts, doubling its 2022 numbers. The platform's 24-hour trading volume approaches $11 billion , while futures trading reaches nearly $40 billion as of November 13. Additionally, its B2B services now cater to over 1,000 business clients. These impressive achievements are driven by the continuous enhancement of the user experience and significant investments in security.

2. WhitePool: $1.2 Million in a Single Day

In October 2024, WhitePool, the crypto exchange's dedicated mining pool, set a new record. On October 8, it successfully mined 6 blocks, generating over $1.2 million in one day. With a hashrate surpassing 7 EH/s, this milestone highlights strong user engagement and support. Since its launch, WhitePool participants have collectively mined over 320 blocks, showcasing the platform's efficiency and the computing power of its users. Despite being launched only in August, WhitePool has secured a spot in the top 15 global mining pool rankings.

3. WhiteBIT Coin (WBT) Has Nearly Doubled in Value Since the Beginning of October

WhiteBIT's native coin has demonstrated its growth, with its rate nearly doubling to $22.42 as of November 13. This surge was propelled by the token's ongoing integration into the platform's ecosystem and additional rewards for users actively engaging on the exchange.

4. Strategic Partnerships on Local and Global Levels

WhiteBIT and FC Barcelona have launched an innovative educational program on blockchain technology and cryptocurrency titled“Game-Changing Tech: Mastering Blockchain” through the Barça Innovation Hub platform. The exchange also signed a memorandum of cooperation with the global Visa payment system to integrate crypto assets into fintech products.

5. PCI DSS Certification and Hacken Award for High Level of Security

This year, WhiteBIT received the highest level of Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) certification for payment data security and a prestigious award from Hacken for achievements in cybersecurity. The crypto exchange is constantly improving its security systems, guaranteeing high standards of security of users' data and assets. In addition, according to the audit of the certification platform CER.live , WhiteBIT is among the five most secure crypto exchanges.

6. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the company has donated over $11 million to support the Ukrainian army and civilians .

Thanks to Whitepay's solution, major charitable organizations can now receive cryptocurrency donations. This enables transparent transactions and attracts international donors who prefer crypto transfers. To date, over 100 million USDT in crypto donations have been collected through Whitepay's crypto-processing solution.

Celebrating Six Years

To celebrate its sixth anniversary, WhiteBIT has launched the new Bull Run Telegram app, where users can compete throughout November for a prize pool of up to ~30,000 USDT in various cryptocurrencies. Participants can test their intuition by predicting market movements and challenging other players in real-time. The game has already attracted over 640,000 users actively vying for the top prizes, with 15,400 USDT already awarded in various assets. For more details and to join the action, users can follow the link .

The founder and CEO of WhiteBIT, Volodymyr Nosov, shared:“Six years ago, we embarked on our journey with a clear goal - to make cryptocurrency accessible to everyone. Since then, we've continuously invested in innovation, expanded partnerships with leading brands, and implemented cutting-edge solutions to integrate cryptocurrency into the daily lives of millions. But despite our achievements, we are far from done. Looking ahead, our focus is on further developing the WhiteBIT ecosystem, expanding our product offerings, and creating even more opportunities for our users.”

About WiteBit

WhiteBIT is one of the largest European centralized crypto exchanges founded in 2018. The exchange offers 600+ trading pairs, 300+ digital assets, and 9 state currencies. The company is an official partner of the Ukrainian national football team, FC Barcelona, FC Trabzonspor, FACEIT. The goal of WhiteBIT is the mass implementation of blockchain technology worldwide.

Contact

WhiteBIT

...