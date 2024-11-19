Intelligent Innovation, Green Navigation: Lubtop 2024 Lubricant Industry Annual Ranking Grand Launch

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The grand launch of the "LubTop2024 Annual Review Rankings,"

themed "Intelligent Innovation, Green Navigation," took place on November 15th. The event is organized by China Lubricant Information (sinolub) and Lubricant Market, with support from industry-leading organizations and numerous mainstream outlets. This event reviews the achievements made over the past year in the lubricant and automotive aftermarket across areas like branding, technology, and products. By documenting technological breakthroughs and innovations in business models, and through an open, fair, and impartial evaluation mechanism, it aims to present a comprehensive view of the market's brand landscape. The goal is to offer more objective insights into brand development for channel partners and consumers, ultimately assisting them in making more informed purchasing decisions.

Since its establishment in 2013, the LubTop China Lubricant Industry Annual Awards and Automotive Service Competitiveness Evaluation (hereafter referred to as the "LubTop Awards") has been held annually, with this year marking its 12th edition. The LubTop Awards is dedicated to the mission of "Setting Industry Benchmarks, Inspiring the Future of the Industry." It aims to guide the advancement of lubricant products and technologies, while injecting new vitality into the sustainable development of the industry and fostering cross-sector integration.

As one of the most influential national evaluations in the lubricant and automotive aftermarket sectors, the LubTop Awards is widely regarded by the industry as the "Oscars of the Year", where international giants and renowned Chinese brands converge, achieving cross-sector collaboration. It serves as a hallmark of quality and a testament to the industry's status.

Developing New-Quality Productivity in Services

Driving the development of new-quality productivity in services to support Chinese modernization, deepening industry chain interactions, and fostering cross-sector integration are the key features of the "LubTop2024 Annual Awards". This year's awards focus on a brand evaluation system based on five core dimensions: innovation-driven growth, market win-win collaboration, user experience, industry leadership, and green development.

In today's landscape of profound global industrial restructuring and the wave of the new energy revolution, how will the lubricant industry embark on a new journey toward high-quality development? The LubTop2024 Annual Awards for the Chinese Lubricant Industry aims to address these pressing questions. With the theme "Intelligent Innovation, Green Navigation," it seeks to ignite a transformative storm where intelligence and sustainability intertwine, propelling the entire industry towards a qualitative leap on the paths of technological innovation and green development.

The "LubTop2024 Annual Ranking" will select its honorees based on a comprehensive process starting with the pre-qualification of corporate submissions, followed by quality inspections carried out by a third-party authoritative organization, which hold veto power (disqualification right). The final ranking is determined through a combination of online user voting (accounting for 30% of the score), professional market research (20%), assessments by a panel of expert mentors (40%), and media observation and commentary (10%). Utilizing both online and offline big data along with intelligent algorithms, the

LubTop Brand Honor Index is generated. This index will establish the definitive list for the LubTop2024 China Lubricant Industry Annual Ranking and culminate in a grand award ceremony that will be announced globally.

Empowering a New Ecosystem of Cross-Industry Integration

The "LubTop2024 Annual Ranking" is dedicated to facilitating interaction within the lubricant industry chain, pushing the boundaries of cross-industry integration to new heights by incorporating application scenarios from the automotive and equipment sectors. It aims to expand the ranking event's influence across various industries including automobile manufacturing, construction machinery, electric power petrochemicals, cement mining, machine tools and metal processing, logistics and transportation, auto repair and maintenance, as well as among distributors and vehicle owners. The objective is to spread positive narratives and promote the good reputation of the industry.

China, as the world's largest automotive market, has consistently led in global rankings for vehicle production and sales, new energy vehicle (NEV) output, and overall vehicle ownership. It has also become the largest exporter of automobiles globally. Building on this foundation, China has developed a comprehensive and interconnected automotive industry system, creating a trillion-yuan automotive service market. Within this vast market, leading companies in sectors like lubricants, tires, and automotive repair are serving as key players, driving industry growth through commercial innovation and cross-sector integration.

Jointly initiated by Shanyang Auto and NEV Insight, and co-hosted by China Lubricant Information Network and China Tire Business Network, the "2024 Annual Automotive Service Competitiveness Awards" will be held in parallel with the LubTop2024 Annual Lubricant Industry Awards and ApexTire2024 China Tire Annual Selection. This awards event aims to conduct in-depth research and authoritative evaluations to comprehensively assess and recognize outstanding brands, products, and services in areas such as lubricants, tires, batteries, auto repair chains, and automotive culture.

Intelligent Innovation, Green Navigation

Striving Diligently, Moving Forward with the Times. In today's China, innovation and creation are continuously leading social development and progress. In 2023, we focused on "New Quality, New Momentum" to envision a grand future blueprint for the lubricant industry. By 2024, this vision will no longer serve merely as a guiding direction but will emphasize concrete actions and results. The theme "Intelligent Innovation" highlights that in an AI-driven era, technological innovation stands as the core driver of new productivity. Lubricant companies are not only expected to achieve breakthroughs in product performance but also to implement comprehensive smart upgrades in production and service models. This reflects their strategic wisdom in navigating the rapidly changing market. The focus is on driving product and service innovation to enhance market value and customer experience, thereby cultivating and serving new productivity.

"Green Navigation" focuses on the low-carbon and environmentally friendly transformation in the context of the new energy revolution, promoting sustainable development. By optimizing product research, development, and production processes, the industry aims to drive energy conservation and emissions reduction across the entire supply chain, establishing green benchmarks for the industry and aligning with high-quality development to support Chinese modernization.

SOURCE sinolub

