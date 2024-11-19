(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Life Insurance: Key Trends and Opportunities to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides in-depth analysis, information, and insights into Saudi Arabia's life insurance segment.

This report provides a detailed outlook by product category for Saudi Arabia's life insurance segment. It provides values for key performance indicators such as gross written premium, penetration, and premium ceded and cession rates during the review period (2019-23) and forecast period (2024-28).

The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of Saudi Arabia's economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.

The report brings together research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in Saudi Arabia's. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

Key Highlights



Key insights and dynamics of Saudi Arabia's life insurance segment.

A comprehensive overview of Saudi Arabia's economy, government initiatives and investment opportunities.

Saudi Arabia's insurance regulatory framework's evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing and capital requirements.

Saudi Arabia's life insurance segment's market structure giving details of lines of business.

Saudi Arabia's life reinsurance business' market structure giving details of premium ceded along with cession rates.

Distribution channels deployed by Saudi Arabia's life insurers. Details of the competitive landscape and competitors' profiles.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the life insurance segment in Saudi Arabia:



It provides historical values for Saudi Arabia's life insurance segment for the report's 2019-23 review period, and projected figures for the 2024-28 forecast period. It profiles the top life insurance companies in Saudi Arabia and outlines the key regulations affecting them.

Reasons to Buy



Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historical and forecast market data related to Saudi Arabia's life insurance segment.

Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends, and growth opportunities in Saudi Arabia's life insurance segment.

Assess the competitive dynamics in the life insurance segment. Identify growth opportunities and market dynamics in key product categories.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Economy Overview

Regulatory and Compliance

Key Market Trends

Trends and KPIs

Distribution Channel

Competitive Landscape

Deals and Jobs

Company Profiles Reinsurance

Company Coverage:



Al-Rajhi Insurance

Arabian Shield Insurance

Walaa Insurance

Allianz Saudi Fransi Insurance

Wataniya Insurance

Gulf Insurance

The Company for Cooperative Insurance

Liva Insurance

Chubb Insurance

Saudi Arabian Insurance Arabia Insurance

