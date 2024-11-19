Laura Ponticello Selected As Top Publicist And Thought Leader Of The Year By IAOTP

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Laura Ponticello, Best-Selling Author, National Publicist, Creativity and Business Coach, and Amplifier for Success for Entrepreneurs, Leaders, Writers & Professionals, was recently selected as Top Publicist and Thought Leader of the Year for 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements./award-galaWith over two decades of experience in the industry, Ms. Ponticello is known as the bridge that connects people. She has been devoted to building communities through sharing stories, key communication messages and products and services. Laura is a #1 bestselling author and 4x award-winning author, national publicist, creativity coach and transformational leader who works with high impact leaders, entrepreneurs, and writers who have a key message to share.Also sought after for her“innate wisdom,” Ms. Ponticello empowers others to Awaken to their Amazing Potential, and become the best version of themself. She has spoken to audiences on this topic, also been on national TV, podcasts, and has served as a keynote speaker most recently at the Influential Women's Leadership Expo.Her company Divine Phoenix LLC with a mission to create positive change, has hosted numerous Unleashing Creativity seminars and held the space for both authors and entrepreneurs to extract out their own stories and birth them into a global marketplace. This process has resulted in 8 award and best-selling titles. Coupled with Ms. Ponticello's insight as a seasoned publicist, she then is able to offer marketing and public relations expertise to scale their messages. She also is founder of an Indie Publishing imprint to help support some of these transformative stories. Her work in this environment has catapulted into representation of celebrities, NY times bestselling authors, USA Today best-selling authors and all walks of life who feel compelled to tell their story.Prior experience entailed years of executive coaching, leadership development and global experience - being recognized by Six Sigma for innovative approach to a balanced scorecard approach to running a business and non measurable that impact ROI. Now Laura shares their perspective but from a new vantage point to include inclusion, heart centered practices, collaborative and communication key strategies.Ms. Ponticello's areas of expertise include but are not limited to coaching, creative writing, entrepreneurship, executive coaching, and public speaking.Before embarking on her career path, Ms. Ponticello has a dual bachelor's degree in Anthropology and Sociology from Canisius College.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Ponticello has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. She was awarded Top 10 Female Leaders of 2024 by WomELLE She Possible 2024 Female Leadership Awards as well as a Lifetime Achievement Award from Marquis Who's Who as a top leader in the transformational arena both as a writer, with five award winning titles and for contribution. She received the Indie Next Generation Award for Entrepreneurship and the #1 Amazon Best Seller for Awaken to Your Amazing Potential. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville this December for her selection as Top Publicist and Thought Leader of the Year.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Ms. Laura Ponticello for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Ms. Ponticello attributes her success to her perseverance, achieving work life balance, meditation practices, and mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys solace in the garden and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.For more information please visit:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. 