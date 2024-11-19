Allergy Immunotherapy Market To Exceed $4.9B: 20-Country Study (2024-2033)

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Allergy Immunotherapy Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global allergy immunotherapy , valued at $1.8 billion in 2023, is projected to reach $4.9 billion by 2033, with a robust CAGR of 10.4% from 2024 to 2033. This growth is driven by the rising prevalence of allergic disorders and advancements in immunotherapy techniques, alongside increasing awareness and adoption of long-term allergy treatments.Get a Sample Copy of this Report:Market OverviewAllergy immunotherapy, also known as desensitization or hypo-sensitization, is a medical treatment designed to reduce sensitivity to allergens. Through gradual exposure to allergens, either via injections (subcutaneous immunotherapy) or sublingual tablets/drops (sublingual immunotherapy), the immune system becomes less reactive over time, reducing the severity of allergic reactions. This treatment is especially effective for conditions like allergic rhinitis, asthma, and insect venom allergies.Key Takeaways.The market study covers 20 countries, providing segment analysis by value ($Billion) for 2024-2033..Extensive research involved reviewing over 1,500 documents, including industry reports, authentic journals, and government releases..Data integration offers balanced insights, supporting stakeholders in making informed decisions.Market DynamicsDrivers.Increasing Allergy Prevalence: The World Health Organization predicts that by 2050, half the global population will suffer from allergic diseases..Advancements in Therapy: Innovations such as sublingual immunotherapy (SLIT) and personalized treatment options are making therapies safer and more accessible.Restraints.High Costs: Allergy immunotherapy treatments remain expensive, with costs compounded by the long duration of treatment and frequent healthcare visits..Adherence Challenges: The prolonged nature of therapy often leads to patient dropout, diminishing overall effectiveness.Opportunities.Digital Health Integration: Telemedicine and remote monitoring can improve adherence and expand access in underserved regions..Next-Generation Therapies: Ongoing research into novel allergens and innovative delivery methods, such as oral or intranasal immunotherapy, holds promise for tailored treatments..Rising Awareness: Educational campaigns are increasing acceptance among patients and healthcare providers.Gender Disparities in AllergiesA 2022 study highlights gender differences in self-reported allergies:.Women report higher prevalence of allergies compared to men, including pollen (10.4% vs. 6.2%), food (6.8% vs. 3.0%), and drug allergies (7.6% vs. 3.0%)..These disparities influence the demand for allergy immunotherapy, underscoring the need for gender-specific insights in market strategies.Market SegmentationBy Type:.Subcutaneous Immunotherapy (SCIT).Sublingual Immunotherapy (SLIT)By Application:.Allergic Rhinitis.Asthma.Food Allergies.OthersBy Distribution Channel:.Hospital Pharmacies.Retail Pharmacies.Online PharmaciesBy Region:.North America.Europe.Asia-Pacific.LAMEARegional Insights.North America: Dominates due to high allergy prevalence and advanced healthcare infrastructure..Europe: Supported by favorable reimbursement policies and extensive research..Asia-Pacific: Rapid growth driven by rising allergy awareness and healthcare access in countries like China and Japan..Emerging Markets: Latin America and the Middle East show potential due to increased investments and rising allergy rates.Industry Trends.In September 2023, Stallergenes Greer partnered with Nestlé for peanut allergy oral immunotherapy..In February 2024, the FDA approved Xolair for immunoglobulin E-mediated food allergies.Competitive LandscapeKey players include:.Torii Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd..Biomay AG.ALK-Abello A/S.HAL Allergy Group.Stallergenes Greer.Leti PharmaRecent Developments.In April 2021, ALK-Abelló A/S initiated clinical trials for sublingual immunotherapy tablets for birch pollen-induced allergic rhinitis..In October 2022, Allergy Partners collaborated with Aimmune Therapeutics for peanut allergy treatment.ConclusionThe allergy immunotherapy market presents significant growth opportunities, fueled by technological advancements, rising awareness, and increasing allergy prevalence. Addressing cost barriers and enhancing accessibility through digital innovations will be critical for market expansion.Benefits for Stakeholders.Comprehensive analysis of market trends and opportunities..Insights into regional variations and key drivers..Strategic guidance for informed decision-making and growth planning.Enquire Before Buying:

