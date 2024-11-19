(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Virtual Cards Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Card Type (Debit Card, Credit Card), Product Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global virtual cards market size is expected to reach USD 60.06 billion in 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 21.2% from 2025 to 2030. The increasing usage of digital payment platforms is creating the demand for virtual cards worldwide, which is anticipated to drive the growth of the market. In addition, various types of virtual cards offer the consumer a particular set of benefits, such as efficiency and convenience, which also bodes well for the growth of the market.



Virtual cards are changing the financial landscape by introducing a new level of protection for everyone involved in the payment transaction. Hospitality is one industry that has endorsed the use of virtual cards. Moreover, virtual cards are creating the possibility of making payments more dynamic during the check-in and check-out process for the consumers.

The investments being raised by virtual card solution providers are expected to create new possibilities for the growth of the market during the projected period. For instance, in May 2022, MasterCard and fintech company OPay announced their collaboration, paving the way for access to financial services and economic prosperity by bringing digital commerce to thousands of people in the Middle East and Africa. With this collaboration, OPay consumers and merchants in this region will be able to engage with brands and businesses anywhere in the world.

Virtual Cards Market Report Highlights

The credit card segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The growing e-commerce businesses worldwide is expected to drive the demand for virtual credit card among consumers, thereby contributing to the segment's growth.

The B2C remote payment virtual cards segment is expected to witness significant growth during the projected period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the increasing real-time digital disbursements in mobile platforms worldwide.

The business use segment is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. Businesses across the globe are adopting virtual card payments to streamline their payment processes and meet their evolving customer needs. The Asia Pacific regional market is expected to witness the fastest growth during the projected period. The increasing internet penetration across the region is expected to play a decisive role in driving regional market growth. Why should you buy this report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the global market across major regions and segments

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players worldwide

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the global market Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis Product innovation listing for you to stay ahead of the curve The leading players in the Virtual Cards market include:

American Express Company

BTRS Holdings, Inc.

Wise Payments Limited

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Marqeta, Inc.

MasterCard

Skrill USA, Inc.

Stripe, Inc.

WEX, Inc. Adyen Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $19.02 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $60.06 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.2% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Virtual Cards Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.3. Virtual Cards Market Analysis Tools

Chapter 4. Virtual Cards Market: Card Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Virtual Cards Market: Card Type Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million)

4.3. Credit Card

4.4. Debit Card

Chapter 5. Virtual Cards Market: Product Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Virtual Cards Market: Product Type Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million)

5.3. B2B Virtual Cards

5.4. B2C Remote Payment Virtual Cards

5.5. C2B POS Virtual Cards

Chapter 6. Virtual Cards Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Virtual Cards Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million)

6.3. Business Use

6.4. Consumer Use

Chapter 7. Virtual Cards Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Virtual Cards Market Share, By Region, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Company Categorization

8.2. Company Market Positioning

8.3. Company Heat Map Analysis

8.4. Company Profiles/Listing



