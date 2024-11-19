Diagnostics Elite Company Launches The First Saudi AI-Powered Imaging Archiving System 'Depacs - Butterfly'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Mr. Bander Alhazmi, the General Manager of Diagnostics EliteRIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Diagnostics Elite Company , a leader in teleradiology across Saudi Arabia and the Gulf region, has announced the launch of DePACS - Butterfly, the first advanced Saudi Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) equipped with artificial intelligence technology aimed at enhancing efficiency and accuracy in healthcare.The DePACS - Butterfly system represents a significant advancement in the field of imaging archiving and management, providing physicians and specialists with fast and secure access to precise diagnostic results.Its high-capacity system handles a range of medical images, including teleradiology and cell and tissue images. The system's features include AI-powered analysis tools, fast communication with cloud storage servers, support for neutral archiving, and robust data protection measures, ensuring a comprehensive and secure experience for healthcare professionals.Ahmed Dawalibi, Chief Of Business Technology of Diagnostics Elite Company, expressed his pride in this achievement. He stated: "The launch of DePACS - Butterfly reflects our commitment to delivering innovative technology solutions that improve the quality of medical services and enhance patient care."Mr. Bander Alhazmi, the general manager of Diagnostics Elite, said: "This accomplishment reaffirms the capabilities of Saudi talent to create advanced technology solutions that contribute to achieving Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and elevating the healthcare sector."The DePACS - Butterfly system offers a suite of functionalities, including medical image archiving and management, interactive processing, critical case management, comprehensive reporting, and complete mobile integration to facilitate access to information anytime.With this launch, Diagnostics Elite reinforces its leadership in teleradiology, presenting an accurate innovation model in Saudi Arabia and supporting continuous advancement in the healthcare sector.

