Paris Hilton's 11:11 Media and Beauty Giant Guthy-Renker Form Joint Venture

Alexandra Marsh appointed CEO of newly formed 11:11 Beauty with first products set to launch Spring 2025

Nov. 19, 2024

11:11 Media, Paris Hilton's and lifestyle company, and beauty leader Guthy-Renker, today announced they have established a joint venture to form 11:11 Beauty, a new company that will house beauty and wellness products inspired by and creative-directed by Hilton. Building upon the substantial success of Hilton's licensed beauty products, this venture marks Hilton's first foray into the industry as a majority stakeholder. The venture will be led by newly appointed CEO & Co-Founder, Alexandra Marsh, a long-time beauty executive who has led multiple beauty brands at Guthy-Renker. The new independent company will be propelled by 11:11 Media's massive audience reach and innovative content, community and commerce capabilities, and by Guthy-Renker's brand-building, deep beauty and direct marketing expertise.

"My mission with everything I do at 11:11 Media is to help people feel confident and live their most iconic lives," said CEO of 11:11 Media, Paris Hilton. "Now with

11:11 Beauty, partnering with Guthy-Renker has allowed me to bring my vision for beauty and wellness to life, blending cutting-edge technology with transformative results. The past couple of years have been a journey of passion and innovation and I can't wait for the world to experience our first collection that will be unveiled Spring 2025."

Hilton has been a trailblazer and cultural force in the beauty industry for over two decades. Her fragrance line launched in 2004 and has been an unprecedented celebrity success, with multi-billion dollars in sales across 29 fragrances to date. The launch of 11:11 Beauty comes on the heels of significant growth for Hilton's 11:11 Media whose consumer products businesses have driven more than $4B in retail sales globally, including a considerable presence at Walmart and on Amazon across fashion, home and children & family.



"Paris is and always has been a true visionary, and her passion for this industry and depth of knowledge in the content and commerce space is contagious," said Alexandra Marsh, newly appointed CEO and co-founder of 11:11 Beauty. "At 11:11 Beauty, we're blending Paris's commitment to excellence with Guthy-Renker's proven ability to create market-leading brands. I'm excited to bring a new, authentic beauty experience to consumers that reflects Paris's creativity and business acumen."

The partnership between Guthy-Renker and 11:11 Media represents a powerful union of legacy and innovation. With over 30 years of success, Guthy-Renker has built globally recognized brands like Proactiv and Meaningful Beauty, generating over $20 billion in revenue through its operational excellence, data-driven insights, and a consumer-first approach. Known for its strategic marketing and ability to foster deep consumer loyalty, Guthy-Renker continues to be a dominant force in the direct-to-consumer space.

"Guthy-Renker has a long history of creating iconic brands that resonate with consumers, and 11:11 Beauty is no exception," said Greg Renker, co-founder of Guthy-Renker. "With Paris's passion and Alex's leadership, we're confident this venture will be a groundbreaking success in the beauty space, bringing a fresh and dynamic approach to the market."

11:11 Media's Co-Founder and President, Bruce Gersh, added, "Our partnership with Guthy-Renker marks a pivotal moment for 11:11 Media, as we build upon our very successful licensing partnerships to take a substantial stake in a consumer products company. By combining Paris' passion for innovation with Guthy-Renker's proven expertise in creating global beauty powerhouses, we are poised to disrupt the market. We're thrilled Alex has stepped in to lead this joint venture and we are confident that 11:11 Beauty will set a new standard for products designed for today's consumers."

More details on 11:11 Beauty's first collection will be revealed in the coming months.



About 11:11 Media

11:11 Media is a global, next-gen entertainment company at the center of pop culture – connecting content, community and commerce – founded by Paris Hilton and entertainment industry veteran Bruce Gersh in 2021. The company spans a broad array of businesses including film, TV, audio, music, books, consumer products, and digital, with passion points around lifestyle, fashion, beauty, wellness, art, travel and more. Elevating brands, building communities, and driving social impact through the power of storytelling, experience, and products is the core mission of 11:11 Media.

About Guthy-Renker

Guthy-Renker is one of the world's largest direct marketing companies, with a 30+ year history of creating high-quality consumer products across beauty, health, and wellness, backed by best-in-class direct-to-consumer marketing strategies.

SOURCE 11:11 Beauty

